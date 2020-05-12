Pregnant WWE star Becky Lynch wins the championship belt again

Instagram

The female wrestling superstar announces that she is walking away from the ring when she reveals that she is expecting her first child with her fiancé and fellow WWE star, Seth Rollins.

WWE star (World Wrestling Entertainment) Becky lynch is waiting for her first child with her fiancé and fighting partner Seth Rollins.

The 33-year-old announced the news on Monday, May 11, 2020 during an episode of Raw, during which she also revealed that she will hand over her Raw Women & # 39; s Championship belt to the WWE superstar. Asuka.

Lynch will walk away from the ring to prepare for motherhood.

"I have always wanted children," Lynch tells People magazine. "I'm so focused on my career that it became one of those things that, when you chase a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to make it? Is it going to happen to me?'

Lynch expires in December 2020.