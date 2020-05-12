Porsha Williams "Before and After Quarantine,quot; photos make fans laugh like there's no tomorrow – Tamar Braxton can also relate

Porsha Williams shared a couple of photos in which she wears the same swimsuit, but in one of the photos, she also sports her tummy! He joked and told his fans that the photos are "before and after,quot; the quarantine, and that people are having a lot of fun with the comments.

‘Before quarantine vs. Afterrr😂 I have to start reeling in who with me! Let's exercise! I've gained about 12 pounds … I still look good, but I just want to be more comfortable and not pass out on top of the steps hahaha, so I start cardio in the morning! #eatinggood #bodiedbyporsha #TB ", Porsha captioned her post, which includes the two photos.

Some fans laughed at Porsha's hint, but others began to think that perhaps Porsha means that she will be pregnant again when she comes out of this quarantine!

Tamar Braxton skipped the comments and said, "Girl, this is me."

Someone said: ‘@ porsha4real omg you look awesome, please tell me where did you get your swimsuit from? Thanks in advance, "and another follower posted this message:" @porsha4real starts with a detox, hoping it will get you back on track. "I'm about to try. We could only go to the fridge these days."

A commenter wrote: ‘@ porsha4real I'm going to train with you, girl! We can zoom in and get it. @Tamarbraxton I hear you all !!! Are you ready to get this #cuarantine in BEAST MODE? "And someone else said," Wait, that's not fat, that's a baby! What are you trying to say boo?!?! 👀 ’

An Instagram installer posted this: ‘I came across your old training page, I loved watching your videos. Please bring them back "and another follower sent his best wishes to Porsha:" You are so beautiful! I hope you and your family stay safe! "

In other news, Porsha shared some new photos on her social media account with her baby, Pilar Jhena. This cute girl is one of Instagram's favorite babies, and fans adore her.



