Police search for suspect in connection with fatal blow on west side of town – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking public help to identify a suspect who is driving a wanted vehicle in connection with a fatal blow and leak that occurred on the west side of the city.
It happened on May 7 at approximately 11:00 a.m., in the San Juan and W. McNichols area.
Police say a 69-year-old man was on his bicycle when he was hit by an unknown suspect who was driving a 2003 silver BMW, fatally injuring him. After the accident, the suspect fled the scene.
If anyone has information about this crime, they are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department Fatal Squad Unit Precinct by calling 313-596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
