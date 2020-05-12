Police search for driver who hit cyclist, 2 pedestrians on Lake Toluca – Up News Info Los Angeles

LAKE TOLUCA (CBSLA) – A high-speed car struck a cyclist and two pedestrians before taking off from Lake Toluca on Monday night, police said.

The hit-and-run occurred on Valley Spring Lane just before 8 p.m., according to the LAPD.

Officers said they noticed a Silver Ford Fusion with Texas license plates driving erratically when it hit someone on a bicycle.

A witness says that the driver also strayed toward him.

"There was a scream from all the spectators and I was half a block away and I started running towards the scene," said James Bergseid. "The car that was speeding away, I tried to get the license plate and he veered a bit towards me and kept going at high speed."

None of the injuries was life threatening.

The driver was last seen near Universal Studios, about a mile from the hit-and-run, and has yet to be caught at the last checkpoint.

