Police accused of rape for having sex with a woman in exchange for not receiving a ticket

A 21-year-old African American police officer from Louisiana was arrested and charged with rape in the third degree, after authorities said he agreed to have sex with a woman in exchange for leaving her on a traffic violation.

On April 26, 2020, a woman complained of sexual misconduct by a Port Barre police officer during a traffic stop.

The woman was reportedly traveling on US 190 on March 10, 2020, when officer Darwin Fontenot stopped her for speeding. The woman had other violations and during detention, and she claims that Officer Fontenot proposed a sexual favor in the clemency exchange. The report indicated that the woman and Fontenot engaged in sexual activities.

Authorities say that during an internal investigation, Officer Fontenot admitted to having had sexual activity with the woman.

Darwin Fontenot, 21, was arrested and charged with embezzlement and third-degree rape, which defines sexual activity between an authority figure with someone in his custody.

Since then he has been released and has been placed on administrative leave until completion, according to Police Chief Boudreaux.