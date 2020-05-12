Pilgrim’s Pride plant worker found dead at home – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

LUFKIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/Up News Info) – Another person, this time in East Texas, is believed to have died of the new coronavirus.

Lufkin authorities were called to a home after family members were unable to reach 64-year-old Maria Hernandez.

When the police went to the house on Friday, May 8, they found the dead woman.

Family members said Hernández worked for chicken producer Pilgrim’s Pride and had recently been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"While the state has ordered to open up our economy, the responsibility lies with us to do everything possible to minimize the spread of this disease," said Gerald Williamson, City of Lufkin Director of Public Safety.

The paramedics adhered to the protocols and were in full HAZMAT gear when they entered the home.

According to the woman's family, Hernández became ill around April 25 and began taking over-the-counter medications. On May 4, she was tested for the coronavirus and received a positive diagnosis two days before she was found dead.

Lufkin is about 170 miles southeast of Dallas.

