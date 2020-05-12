Pico Rivera launches free coronavirus test Tuesday for all residents – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML565d87747b5dd90cb6e2e0859a9ff45f15%

– The city of Pico Rivera is launching free coronavirus tests for all of its residents beginning Tuesday.

The new site will begin providing free trials at the Pico Rivera Sports Arena at 9 a.m. To receive a test, you must first make an appointment online.

"No one will be denied," the city said in a press release. Priority will be given to city residents, but people from the surrounding area can also register.

The tests are conducted in conjunction with the non-profit group US Health Fairs, which also runs free tests in the city of Carson.

Test results will be received within 24 to 36 hours, authorities said.

As of Monday, Pico Rivera had 263 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Across the county, more than 240,000 people have been screened, and 12 percent tested positive for the disease.