Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan reunite with their family

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan they literally ride into the sunset.
Since the beginning of the quarantine, pilot Pete and his new girlfriend have been glued together. They've done countless TikToks together, lip-synched and amazed the students together, but now they're taking things to a higher level. On Tuesday, the duo was seen riding a tandem bicycle together on the streets of Los Angeles, where Pete generally lives with his parents.
A source tells E! The news that Pete and Kelly have been staying with Barb and Peter Sr. for a few "days,quot; now, which is a delight for all Webers. "Peter's family has always adored Kelley and her mother supported her from the beginning of her life. Single travel. They are happy that she is finally with Kelley and they have welcomed her fully into the family, "reveals the source.
The source adds: "Barbara is obsessed with Kelley and they have a great relationship."
Although the couple has confirmed that they are dating, the source says they are still "trying to be discreet,quot; about their relationship.
SplashNews.com
And despite the order to stay home, Peter and Kelley are doing their best to keep the romance alive. Whether it's through "outdoor dating,quot; or "movie nights,quot; at home, the pilot and lawyer are making the most of their first days as boyfriends.
Being at home also has its advantages, since Peter can return the hospitality that he gave him when he stayed with her in his Chicago apartment. The source shares, "They like being outdoors and Peter is enjoying showing Kelley his favorite Los Angeles spots and taking long trips to get out of the house."
A source previously said that when Peter visited the lawyer in Chicago he had "an idea that things would unfold like this." It's safe to say that Pete got his wish!
