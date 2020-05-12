Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan reunite with their family

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan they literally ride into the sunset.

Since the beginning of the quarantine, pilot Pete and his new girlfriend have been glued together. They've done countless TikToks together, lip-synched and amazed the students together, but now they're taking things to a higher level. On Tuesday, the duo was seen riding a tandem bicycle together on the streets of Los Angeles, where Pete generally lives with his parents.

A source tells E! The news that Pete and Kelly have been staying with Barb and Peter Sr. for a few "days,quot; now, which is a delight for all Webers. "Peter's family has always adored Kelley and her mother supported her from the beginning of her life. Single travel. They are happy that she is finally with Kelley and they have welcomed her fully into the family, "reveals the source.

The source adds: "Barbara is obsessed with Kelley and they have a great relationship."