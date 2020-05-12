People call the police for Boosie Badazz after he admits that women have sex with children

Instagram

The Baton Rouge rapper faces outrage online and possible felony charges after admitting on social media that adult women have had sex with their minor children.

Boosie Badazz could have gotten in big trouble. The rapper caused a stir on the Internet once again with his latest and controversial statement. He admitted on Instagram Live that adult women had sex with their children and minor nephews.

The Baton Rouge hip-hop star claimed it was to prepare children for adulthood. "I am training those boys, ask my nephews or any of my children. When they were between 12 and 13 years old, they received them," he told his online followers. Hell yeah, I got my motherfucker shit.

The eight-year-old father was quickly inundated with criticism. One wrote: "That's too early … imagine me training my daughter at age 12". Another wrote: "This man has some serious problems." Another added: "It is disgusting and the fact that I am proud of that is disturbing."

People argued that Boosie ruined her children instead of helping them. "And then they grow up without knowing how to maintain a relationship or treat women," the rapper criticized.

Some even said they contacted authorities. "I call the police," said one, while another commented, "You are going to jail." Others wrote: "He will get tired of making fun of himself," "The state about to take his children for this," and "He will be arrested later this week. Smh."

There were also those who dragged him for criticizing Dwyane Wadeparenting on the daughter's gender transition. One commented, "And he's worried about Dwayde … that's just sick toxic masculinity is real … CPS THIS POST HERE … this is not for nothing."

Under Louisiana law, promoting "consensual sexual intercourse between a child (ages 13-16) and an adult" is a serious crime. If found guilty, the 37-year-old rapper, real name Torrence Hatch Jr.You could face a fine of up to $ 5,000 and / or a prison sentence of up to 10 years.