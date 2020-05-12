Pence is distancing himself from Trump "for a few days" as a precaution – Up News Info

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Tuesday that Vice President Mike Pence is distancing himself from President Donald Trump in the coming days.

"The vice president made the decision to keep his distance for a few days, and I would like to point out that that is his personal decision to do that," McEnany said during a briefing. "As for how many days, once again, that is a decision of the Vice President."

On Friday, Trump revealed that Pence's press secretary Katie Miller tested positive for the coronavirus. A valet to Trump also tested positive. Since then, the White House has implemented new directives for employees in the west wing to wear masks, even though Trump himself is not required. He said that he and those close to him are examined daily.

At the briefing, McEnany was asked why she was not wearing a lectern mask. She said she had tested negative on Monday and Tuesday, and that she was far enough away from others in the room to risk exposure.

Almost all the journalists at the briefing were wearing masks. One of those who was not was Chanel Rion, White House correspondent for One America News Network, notable for his pro-Trump coverage. She stood in the back of the room as she is not on the rotation of the White House Correspondents Association to cover the briefings.