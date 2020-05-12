Paul Verhoeven to film 'Bel Ami' with producer 'Elle' – Up News Info

Paul Verhoeven is lining up a series adaptation in French of Guy de Maupassant's classic novel Bel Ami, according to producer Saïd Ben Saïd.

Verhoeven will serve as showrunner and director for all eight episodes of the series, which has been written by Dutch screenwriter Gerard Soeteman, who previously collaborated with Verhoeven on features including Black book and Turkish delight.

Producer Ben Saïd, whose credits include Verhoeven's Oscar nomination Elle, released news from the Bel Ami project on twitter and also added that a station of the series was "in discussion".

Ben Saïd also confirmed that Benedetta, Verhoeven's upcoming erotic feature film about a seventeenth-century nun suffering from disturbing religious visions has delayed its planned release until 2021. The film received a great reverence at Cannes 2020 before the festival was forced to change plans due to for the pandemic coronavirus, the new date for May 2021 in France (via local team Pathe) makes it almost certain for a position at Cannes 2021.

Bel Ami It was previously adapted into a movie starring Robert Pattinson, Uma Thurman, and Kristin Scott Thomas in 2012.

Verhoeven's project marks a return to the small screen for Robocop director, who has focused heavily on features since directing television episodes in his native Holland in the 1970s and 1980s. He also served as executive producer on 39 episodes of derivative series. Roughnecks: The Chronicles of the Starship Troopers at the turn of the millennium.