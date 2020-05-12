Orange County reports 1 additional death, 62 new cases – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County health officials reported an additional coronavirus-related death Tuesday, bringing the county's total to 77.

The county also reported 62 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 3,602.

The number of hospitalized patients increased from 196 on Monday to 230 on Tuesday, and patients in intensive care increased from 77 to 100.

Of the county's total cases, three percent involve people under the age of 18; 10 percent are between 18-24; 18 percent are between 25 and 34 years old; 15 percent are between 35-44; 18 percent are between 45-54; 16 percent are between 55-64; 10 percent are between 65-74; six percent are between 75-84 and four percent are 85 years or older.

Of the patients who died, three percent were between 25 and 34 years old, five percent were between 35 and 44 years old, 10 percent were between 45 and 54 years old, 13 percent were between 55 and 64 years old, 17 percent were between 65 and 74 years old, 29 percent were between 75 and 84 years old, and 23 percent were 85 years old or older. Of the deaths, 32 percent were white, 39 percent were Latino, 19 percent were Asian, 4 percent were black, one percent was native to Hawaii or the Pacific Islands, one percent one hundred were of mixed ethnicity, and three percent were classified as "other."

The number of people screened for the virus is 54,769, with 399 tests reported Tuesday.

Santa Ana has the highest number of recorded cases in the county with 570, followed by Anaheim with 545 and Huntington Beach with 270.

Some "low risk,quot; businesses, such as clothing and book stores, music stores, toy stores, sporting goods stores, and flower shops, reopened last week with the sidewalk service.

Orange County beaches were also open for active recreational use a week after Governor Gavin Newsom ordered the closure of all county beaches.

