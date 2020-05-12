Oprah Winfrey personally approaches Ahmaud Arbery's mother after her murder, sends her gift

WENN

In addition to calling Wanda Cooper-Jones to express her condolences, the media mogul and her family walked 2.23 miles to pay their respects to the slain 25-year-old residence in Georgia.

Up News Info –

Oprah WinfreySympathy for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery has gone beyond a message of condolences and a call for justice on social media. The former queen of the daytime talk show quietly approached the mother of the murdered young man to pay her respects.

According to TMZ, the television presenter called Ahmad's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, on Friday, May 8, who would have turned 26. During the phone call, she expressed her condolences for Ahmad's murder and wished him a happy birthday.

Wanda tells the site that she was incredulous when she answered the phone to find Oprah on the other end. The media mogul expressed his hope that the family will obtain justice and was pleased that Ahmaud's murder suspects Gregory McMichael and Travis McMichael have finally been arrested.

But that is not all. Wanda says Oprah is mailing her something, but the content remains a mystery.

On the same day, Oprah and her family joined other celebrities who walked 2.23 miles in Ahmaud's honor. The distance represents the date Ahmaud was shot and killed while jogging in Georgia, which was February 23.

%MINIFYHTML8e2a512b2f4e99c0e9ee2cb15a59862915%

<br />

Oprah's best friend Gayle King He also called Wanda and offered her kind words Thursday, the grieving mother reveals. In addition, she says the Rev. Jesse Jackson called and said he wants to visit her and Ahmaud's family when it is safe to travel again.

Ahmaud was shot dead while jogging on a road in Satilla Shores, a community near Brunswick, Georgia. Two armed men, Travis and his father Gregory, approached him in a van and confronted him. During the confrontation, Travis fatally shot Ahmaud.

The McMichaels told police they thought Ahmaud was a suspect in a series of local robberies. Travis and Gregory were arrested just two months later, after a video of the incident, which was filmed by William "Roddie" Bryan, from a vehicle following Ahmaud went viral, prompting a call for justice from public figures. how Taylor Swift, Lebron James, Viola Davis, Ellen Degeneres and many others.