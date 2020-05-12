On the first anniversary of & # 39; The Shot & # 39; of Kawhi Leonard, Raptors fans react on social media

The world of sports looked very different a year ago today.

Of course, the biggest difference was that sports were really taking place. Beyond that, Kawhi Leonard was still a member of the Toronto Raptors and the northern team was still without an NBA championship.

Little did we know that a year later, all three things would have changed.

On May 12, 2019, Leonard pressed "The Shot,quot; to send Toronto to the Eastern Conference Final over the Philadelphia 76ers. Arguably it was the best moment in the history of the Raptors franchise, until approximately two weeks later, that is, when the team defeated the Golden State Warriors to lift their first Larry O & # 39; Brien trophy.

Kawhi Leonard's "The Shot,quot;: A Look At The Iconic Moment | Ex-Raptor Danny Green remembers

The Raptors nation turned to social media Tuesday to relive the legendary moment, which was also the first and only Game 7 hit in NBA playoff history.

The team posted a video that induces goosebumps on their official Twitter account.

Fans and the media also shared some of their favorite photos and videos from the shot.

Some amazing photos of Kawhi's amazing photo were taken a year ago today Gun Frank Gunn, Ron Turenne, Rick Madonik, Mark Blinch pic.twitter.com/SjNJrVGhNm %MINIFYHTMLed394a4728e6b3cc7a65c45f53637d7d17% – David Astramskas (@redapples) May 12, 2020

Of course, Sixers fans have very different memories of the shot …