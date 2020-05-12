Nurse fired from United Hospital continues to fight for hospital-issued medical uniforms – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A nurse who claims he was fired for talking about the lack of protective equipment says he will continue to fight for his fellow nurses.

Cliff Wilmeng says he wants to see nurses more involved in decisions that affect them and their patients, and believes that hospitals can do better to protect nurses.

He says he was fired from United Hospital for talking about the need for proper equipment to prevent nurses from contracting and spreading the virus they are at war with.

“Disposable surgical boots, so we are not tracking COVID-19 through the hospital hallways. Those are things, and of course exfoliants issued by the hospital, those are things that are currently available in the hospital, ”he said.

Allina Health says Wilmeng violated the hospital's policy and expectations regarding hospital uniforms and scrubs, as well as its duty to follow the direction of its leaders.

"I think the hospital is involved in basic and textbook retaliation. That's what I think, "he said.

Allina Health says it adheres to the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Department of Health. Also, don't consider exfoliants issued by the hospital as personal protective equipment (PPE).

Nurses say this fight is more than a hospital gown.

"The policies and procedures and the lack of front-line health care workers from the central decision-making body, which is the command of the incident, means that decisions are made by people who don't care for patients," Wilmeng said.

The Minnesota Nurses Association says it wants nurses to be involved in decisions that affect their lives, and they want retaliation against nurses for talking about safety issues to stop.

“We have several other members who are in the process and not far from the one who was fired. We will probably have a couple of people who will be fired at this rate, "said nurse Brittany Livaccari.

Livaccari says the union is planning an action that it hopes will force the state and hospital administration to put themselves on the same page when it comes to safety. That planned action is a march from United Hospital in St. Paul to the State Capital on May 20.