Not even Donald Trump can explain "Obamagate" – Up News Info

What exactly is Obamagate, that is, "the greatest political crime in the history of the United States?" President Trump used the term repeatedly over the weekend on Twitter.

Trevor Noah tried to explain on Tuesday The daily show.

"Trump will not tell us what the crime is," said Noah.

That's because, according to Noah, "even Trump doesn't know."

The Background: During a stormy record-breaking Mother's Day tweet, President Trump repeatedly published the word OBAMAGAR in capital letters.

On Monday, Trump was asked to explain the term at a press conference.

The president responded to the journalist's question with: "You know what the crime is. Crime is very obvious to everyone. All you have to do is read the newspapers, except yours.

"That's weird," said Noah. "According to Trump, Obama committed the worst political crime in the history of the United States. But Trump won't tell us what it is because it's so obvious that he doesn't even need to ask. Although, "he continued," everyone needs to ask. "

Hence, Noah's conclusion.