Screenshot: NRK

Afternoon shadows fall on the sickly green Formica paneled wall of a well-kept but decrepit restaurant, obscuring neatly stacked ceramic bowls and unfilled order tickets. The dark obscures a message board listing the daily specials, but a slice of cake could be nice, one reason, lounging on a vinyl-covered stool and looking for a smiling but tired waitress to order coffee with just a little. of cream and without sugar. However, the server is nowhere to be found, nor are the other users. Suddenly a six-foot house finch appears and begins to gut the fleshy entrails of a sunflower seed, leaving broken shards of jagged shells strewn across the linoleum floor, like many discarded bones collected.

Thank you very much, Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation, as if we collectively don't have enough nightmares.

In a move that my editor Alexis Sobel Fitts considers "far from hygiene and traumatic dioramas," Norweigan's public access television has decided that it would be fun to create a miniature restaurant, fill it with birdseed, and stream the animals screeching live. and pecking as they create The optical illusion that the small genetic descendants of the creatures adjacent to the dragon are of their original prehistoric size.

My recurring nightmare The fact that he was forced to kill a rooster with a stick has already been documented on this site and therefore will not be reintroduced. But let me say it clearly and for the record: these Norweigan birds are bad and I don't like them. But if the birds don't give your hair back, NRK also includes plenty of bushy, clearly deranged squirrels that look a bit like Jack Nicholson in The glow, while chewing greedily and literally the landscape. Sometimes the voracious beasts fight. Perhaps until death; I can't be sure because I covered my eyes.

While I appreciate Hitchchok's economic ingenuity of the Norwegian transmission of public funds, I simply cannot tolerate depravity, nor can I fake anything other than resentment at the provision of this new nightmare.