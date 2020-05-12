North Texas doctor recovers after having COVID-19 and flu at the same time – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– It was in the middle of March when Dr. Chelsea Park started to feel bad.

"I had a very high fever, chills, severe cough and sore throat," explained Dr. Park, who practices Internal Medicine at Baylor Scott & White Irving. At first, Dr. Park thought she only had the flu, but she was also tested for COVID-19.

The results surprised her.

She had both.

"I'm thinking it's not very common," said Dr. Park. "I turned out to be one of those lucky few."

Dr. Steven Davis, an infectious disease specialist also at Baylor Scott & White Irving, helped treat Dr. Park. He told Up News Info 11 News that the team now knows that about 10% of those early cases of COIVD-19 had coinfections with other viruses.

It presents a problem in the future, particularly with testing.

"Usually, we plan to screen someone for the flu and then stop at that point and not do any more tests for COVID," said Dr. Davis.

Fortunately, Dr. Park was cured. He also donated plasma to help treat other patients with COVID-19.

It is something that encourages anyone who is healthy and has been through the virus to consider.

"I think it is very important that all of us who were lucky to recover from it without much complication really consider giving this to those in need," he said.

