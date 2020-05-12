Nordstrom to Lay Off 167 Retail Workers in Broomfield

Matilda Coleman
Nordstrom told the state that it will lay off 167 workers at its FlatIron Crossing store in Broomfield, one of 16 locations that the department store plans to close across the country to deal with reduced sales due to the pandemic.

Workers will be laid off between June 1 and June 21, the date the store is scheduled to close permanently. Among the positions eliminated are 70 vendors, 21 logistics processors, 16 counter managers and six baristas.

"Unfortunately, COVID-19 has had an unexpected impact on our business. This reality has forced us to make difficult decisions for the future of our company and our employees, "the Seattle-based department store chain said in a letter filed Monday with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment under the Notification of Adjustment and Recycling of Workers Act.

The closure of 16 stores represents approximately 14% of Nordstrom locations. Nordstrom is part of a long list of retailers who were struggling even before the crisis. J. Crew Group and Neiman Marcus filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection last week. J.C. Penney has been unable to pay interest on his debt and Lord & Taylor is reportedly seeking to liquidate.

“We have long stated that Nordstrom has too many department stores that are in suboptimal locations. Since those stores originally opened, the demographics in the commercial areas and the competitive mix have changed for the worse. The result is that Nordstrom has been exposed, ”said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, in a research note last week.

He added that pruning the least profitable places was always a possibility: the coronavirus crisis only accelerated movement, which should help the company preserve cash and refocus on its most profitable places.

