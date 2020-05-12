Nordstrom to close Inland Empire locations following coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The sidewalk service was officially up and running Monday at Nordstrom stores throughout southern California in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

After nearly two months of shopping center closings due to the coronavirus pandemic, Victoria De La Rosa was happy to shop again near her home in Tyler Galleria.

"I've been doing a lot of shopping on the sidewalk," said De La Rosa. "It was great. It was super smooth. "

But it may never re-enter that Nordstrom location after the company announced it would close 16 of its full-line department stores.

In a commercial coronavirus update, the CEO of the company said:

"We have been investing in our digital and physical capabilities to keep pace with rapidly changing customer expectations. The impact of COVID-19 is only accelerating the importance of these capabilities to serve customers."

A Business Inside report said Nordstrom confirmed to them that it will close locations at Tyler Galleria and Montclair Plaza, the only two full-line Nordstrom locations between Riverside and San Bernardino counties, meaning Inland Empire customers would have to drive to locations in Orange or Los Angeles counties.

"So I guess it's going to be a boost trying to go to Nordstrom," said De La Rosa.

Riverside Ward 6 city council member Jim Perry said he was trying to speak to the Nordstrom corporate office to convince them to keep the anchor store at the Galleria.

"At least take a second look at us, give us a chance to address your concerns," he said.

Perry said he understands that it is a bottom line business that has been affected by the COVID-19 closings, but that the local economy is in the same boat, slowly sinking with each lost sale.

"That is all the sales tax revenue that is generated to help provide services to the community," he said.

Nordstrom said the restructuring would save them $ 150 million in expenses, and retail analysts predict that other large retailers may follow their lead, slashing costs to adjust to declining revenue.

"I feel like it will probably affect a lot of companies," said De La Rosa.

Riverside County reported that it has already lost $ 100 million in revenue during requests to stay home.