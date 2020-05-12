Noel Gallagher hospitalized with & # 39; brutal panic attacks & # 39; due to the daily habit of cocaine

Instagram

The Oasis rocker reveals his health problems when he landed in the hospital with severe panic attacks from taking cocaine every night for three years during the height of his career.

Oasis rocker Noel Gallagher He was fearful for his life after taking cocaine every night for three years, causing "brutal panic attacks" and taking him to the hospital.

The hit maker of "Wonderwall" previously told the British newspaper The Independent that he had completely lost control of himself in 1997 and admitted that he and his brother Liam were heavily dependent on drugs during the period.

Speaking in Matt Morgan& # 39; s "How funny"Podcast, the star revealed that he was in the US when he sought medical attention, which ultimately prompted him to quit the habit entirely."

"I had to check into the hospital once. Imagine having psychosis and having to go to the hospital," he said. "They don't understand a word of what you say because of your accent and you think 'I think I'm dating'."

Noel added: "I had some brutal panic attacks, so I quit."

The admission comes after the star recently claimed he hit the bottle during the coronavirus shutdown, revealing that he has been "panicking for alcohol" to help him overcome the public health crisis.

"Now that the pubs are closed, the only thing you can do now is make your way," he told Morgan last month, April 2020.