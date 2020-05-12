Noah Cyrus sends wild Twitter with his response to Lil Nas X contemplating hooking up with a woman

Instagram

Miley Cyrus' younger sister seems to be willing to volunteer as the hitmaker of & # 39; Old Town Road & # 39; Consider exploring your sexuality and turn to Twitter for help.

Lil nas x He is back with his antics on social media. The rapper, who came out as gay on the last day of Pride Month in June 2019, has apparently not finished exploring his sexuality, having just thought about the possibility of hooking up with a woman.

Taking him to Twitter on Monday, May 11, he surprised his fans and followers when he expressed his desire to bond with someone of the female gender and asked people for some good recommendation. "Hi guys, I've decided to give the vagina a try. Does anyone know where I can find some good shit?" he posted on his page.

As if Lil Nas's tweet wasn't wild enough, Noah Cyrus later he made the languages ​​move with his response to his publication. "I have you brother," he simply wrote to the 21-year-old star, who previously collaborated with his father. Billy Ray Cyrus in the remix of the hit song Lil Nas for 2019.

Noah Cyrus responds to Lil Nas X's sexual contemplation.

It goes without saying that people had mixed reactions to the racy interaction of Lil Nas and Noah. One person banned the possible connection, writing, "We wanted a song, not a sex tape." Another warned the rapper, "She is going to break her aching broken heart."

A shocked fan wrote: "That's f ** king wild." Another seemed confused when he commented: "What is happening", while another user reacted incredulously: "Did I read it correctly?"

Some others, however, approved the pairing. "Send," one of them commented on Noah's response to Lil Nas's tweet. Another joked, "LMAOO WE NEED THE SEX TAPE NOW."

However, there were others who thought that Lil Nas and Noah might be hinting at a musical collaboration. "That kind of collaboration?" one asked. Another excited fan wrote: "The collaboration we've been waiting for."

It is not the only wild tweet posted by Lil Nas that day. Earlier on Monday, she offered to show her breasts instead of Doja Cat, writing, "if doja cat doesn't show her boobs, I'll show mine".

Lil Nas offers to show her boobs instead of Doja Cat's.

The tweet was in response to Doja's confession that she was lying about showing her boobs if her "Say So (Remix)" feat. Nicki Minaj it would reach number 1. After the song reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, it backtracked on its previous statement, saying on Instagram Live that it was just a sarcastic joke that no one should have taken seriously.

That did not stop his collaborator Nicki from asking him to keep his promise. Thanking Doja for giving her her first # 1 entry on the list, the hit "Anaconda" posted after Doja closed her Instagram Live, "I can't thank you enough for doing your best last week to help us make history. I I saw everything. "

"Dear @dojacat, thank you for trusting me with your baby. I hope I have lived up to your expectations. You are extremely talented and so deserving of this moment," he continued, before shamelessly adding, "What time are you showing your boobs? Love, Nic. "