Nick Cordero wakes up from weeks of coma after coronavirus hospitalization

Nick Cordero is finally awake and conscious, several weeks after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.
His wife, Amanda Kloots, he shared the happy news on his Instagram. He could barely contain his excitement when he said to his followers, "Guys, we might have to change our hashtag. Nick, Dad, you're awake!"
"Finally confirmed after two days of & # 39; Is he doing this? & # 39; You get so excited that the nurses say: & # 39; We think this is happening & # 39;. The doctor confirmed today that, & # 39; 39; Yes, I think Nick is awake & # 39;. And I was like, "Oh my gosh," the coach said of the life-changing phone call.
She revealed that Nick is following orders and that he can barely open his eyes as he is "really, really weak,quot; from fighting the coronavirus, but said it is "great news,quot; from the doctors.
This is a major advance for the Broadway actor, who entered the intensive care unit on April 1. Initially, Cedar-Sinai doctors thought the star was simply suffering from pneumonia-like symptoms, but after multiple tests, Nick was revealed to have a coronavirus.
From there, doctors worked to clear Nick's lungs of the infection that almost killed him. Amanda revealed that at one point, doctors had to "resuscitate,quot; him and passed out.
Days later, Nick's right leg had to be amputated since blood flow was limited, but this allowed doctors to focus their attention on his heart and lungs. "An uneventful day to win the ICU is a GOOD DAY! HALLELUJAH! It appears that Nicks' body is responding well to his surgery and is recovering well," Amanda said of the process. "Yesterday I asked for a miracle because my spirits were low and I think we have one today. He is alive and he is recovering well."
More ups and downs occurred in the following days, but eventually, Nick began to "show signs,quot; of waking up from the coma. She said on May 6, "Once again, these are early and early signs, and super super small movements that not only saw a nurse but a couple." These signs included eye movements and other small gestures that gave her hope.
In all, Kloots never gave up on his wish for Nick to come home. She said CBS this morning that she had no choice but to "believe,quot; that he would wake up one day soon.
Her "goal,quot; was for Nick to be awakened by his son Elvis& # 39; first birthday on June 10. To help him achieve that goal, she said she would make a recording of her son's crying so that he could remember why he needed to get through this ordeal.
It seems like it was worth it, because now Nick is on the road to recovery.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
