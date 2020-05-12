Nick Cordero wakes up from weeks of coma after coronavirus hospitalization

Nick Cordero is finally awake and conscious, several weeks after being hospitalized with the coronavirus.

His wife, Amanda Kloots, he shared the happy news on his Instagram. He could barely contain his excitement when he said to his followers, "Guys, we might have to change our hashtag. Nick, Dad, you're awake!"

"Finally confirmed after two days of & # 39; Is he doing this? & # 39; You get so excited that the nurses say: & # 39; We think this is happening & # 39;. The doctor confirmed today that, & # 39; 39; Yes, I think Nick is awake & # 39;. And I was like, "Oh my gosh," the coach said of the life-changing phone call.

She revealed that Nick is following orders and that he can barely open his eyes as he is "really, really weak,quot; from fighting the coronavirus, but said it is "great news,quot; from the doctors.

This is a major advance for the Broadway actor, who entered the intensive care unit on April 1. Initially, Cedar-Sinai doctors thought the star was simply suffering from pneumonia-like symptoms, but after multiple tests, Nick was revealed to have a coronavirus.

From there, doctors worked to clear Nick's lungs of the infection that almost killed him. Amanda revealed that at one point, doctors had to "resuscitate,quot; him and passed out.