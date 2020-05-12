Nick Cordero & # 39; really weak & # 39 ;, but has woken up from medically induced coma, wife reveals

Instagram

The Broadway star, who has spent weeks in intensive care due to complications from the new coronavirus, is considered by his wife Amanda Kloots as "a true superhero."

Nick Cordero You are winning your battle against the complications caused by the new coronavirus. Two days after Mother's Day, his wife Amanda Kloots He brought out the good news that, although he is truly weak, the Broadway star has finally woken up from his medically induced coma after weeks in intensive care.

Kloots made the cheery announcement via Instagram Story on Tuesday, May 12. "Guys, we might have to change our hashtag …" she said as she carried her 11-month-old son, Elvis Eduardo. "Nick, Dad, he's awake! Yay! Dada is awake." She added, "I asked the doctor today, 'Can we say he's awake?' He's awake. It's just that Nick is so weak right now that even opening his eyes and closing his eyes requires all of his Energy ".



In a follow-up to the video announcement, Kloots offered more details on Cordero's recovery. "Nick is awake! He is extremely weak, so weak that he cannot shut his mouth," he shared in a written note. "But he's following orders, which means his mental state is coming back! This is a long way, a very long way. We are on our way to #coderocky." Code Rocky is the term used to describe a complete recovery of patients with COVID-19.



During an Instagram Live chat that same day, the fitness instructor couldn't help but share his excitement. "Nick, oh my gosh, we've come a long way. A very, very long road," she said. "It's hard to believe. Nick, he is very weak. Really, very weak, but you can say he is there, you can say he is trying, you can say he is listening and he is honestly amazing."

Kloots went on to point out that Cordero will need physical therapy to "help him get stronger." Still, she couldn't help but say that her husband "is a true superhero." She added, "Everything looks good, finally," before noticing, "It is still a very long way … but we are at the beginning of recovery and he is waking up … What a miracle. Our man is coming back. Is coming back ".

Cordero was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California in late March. Weeks later, doctors were forced to amputate his leg as a series of blood clot problems made it difficult for him to recover from the coronavirus. He was also equipped with a temporary pacemaker due to an irregular heartbeat.