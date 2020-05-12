Home Entertainment Nicholas Hoult makes rare comments about parenthood and life with his son

When it comes to your private life, Nicholas Hoult tends to keep it exactly like that, private. However, the 30-year-old actor made some rare comments about his life as a father during Monday's home edition of the Late Late Show.

"I love it," he said when asked about fatherhood. "It's crazy. It's a learning curve, isn't it? There's a lot to take in. But overall, it's like that once again, it brings back so many memories of your childhood. It makes you play again, which I & # 39; I'm really enjoying myself, particularly in this weather now that everything is off and not having to work. I'm playing trains all day. Yes, it's great. "

the X Men star also raised her son after James Corden He asked about his first role, which the celebrity took over at age 3 for a play. The night host said he did not know how it was possible to perform in such a young play.

"I don't get it now looking at my little boy," said Hoult. "How do you convince the child to do what you want him to do, like designate a moment on stage? Because I can't convince him to do something."

People reported Hoult welcomed a baby with Bryana Holly in 2018. However, the child's sex and name were not immediately revealed.

"Someone will find out soon, and that's fine, not a big deal," said Hoult. ES Magazine in 2019 regarding the first, "but for now it is my own precious little thing and I keep it,quot;.

While fans still don't know the boy's name, one thing is for sure: Becoming a parent has been a life-changing experience for Mad Max: Fury Road celeb

"Having a baby puts you in this place where you go, oh, okay, this human is going to change a lot," he said. ES Magazine. "It makes you value time differently, so now I speak very quickly in interviews, because I need to get home with them."

Watch the video to see the rest of his interview.

