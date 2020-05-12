NHL signings 2020: complete list of the new additions of the 31 teams

Everything surrounding the NHL continues to change, from the conclusion of the 2019-20 season to the start of the 2020-21 season, but that has not stopped NHL general managers from signing the next harvest of NHL players. .

Everyone from college stars to KHL players to draft picks is putting pen on paper and moving into professional ranks in North America. Added names include who's who of the youth at the 2020 IIHF World Youth Championships, including Trevor Zegras, Alex Turcotte and K & # 39; Andre Miller of the United States, Raphael Lavoie of Canada and Grigori Denisenko and Alexander Romanov of Russia.

The St. Louis Blues added 2020 Hobey Baker Award winner Scott Perunovich, while the Toronto Maple Leafs signed much-hyped Alexander Barabanov and the Ottawa Senators caught defenseman Artem Zub.

Below is a list of the signings of each team since March 1.

NHL 2020 transfers

Anaheim Ducks

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Bryce Kindopp F UDFA: Everett (WHL) Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC Trevor Zegras F 2019: 1st, 9th overall Three years, $ 5.325 million ELC Jack badini F 2017: 3rd, 91st overall Two years, $ 1.63 million ELC Hunter drew re 2018: 6th, 178th overall Three years, $ 2.38 million ELC Roman Durny Sun 2018: 5th, 147th overall Two years, $ 1.7475 million ELC

Arizona Coyotes

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Ryan McGregor F 2017: 6th, 172nd overall Three years, $ 2.41 million ELC Nate Happen F UDFA: Penn State (NCAA) One year, $ 820,000 ELC David Tendeck Sun 2018: 6th, 158th overall Three years, $ 2.35 million ELC Cameron Crotty re 2017: 3rd, 82nd overall Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC Matias Maccelli F 2019: 4th, 98th overall Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC

Boston Bruins

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Nick Wolff re UDFA: Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA) One year, $ 925,000 ELC Jeremy Swayman Sun 2017: 4th, 111th overall Three years, $ 3.15 million ELC Jack ahcan re UDFA: St. Cloud State (NCAA) Two years, $ 2,275 million ELC

Buffalo Sabers

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Brandon Biro F UDFA: Penn State (NCAA) Two years, $ 2.7 million ELC Dawson DiPietro F UDFA: Western Michigan (NCAA) One year, $ 750,000 ELC Mattias Samuelsson re 2018: 2nd, 32nd overall Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC

Calgary Flames

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Colton Poolman re UDFA: North Dakota (NCAA) One year, $ 925,000 ELC Connor Mackey re UDFA: State of Minnesota (NCAA) One year, $ 1.35 million ELC Emilio Pettersen F 2018: 6th, 167th overall Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC Johannes Kinnvall re UDFA: HV71 (SHL) Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC Dustin Wolf Sun 2019: 7th, 214th overall Three years, $ 2.48 million ELC

Carolina Hurricanes

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Jason Cotton F UDFA: Sacred Heart (NCAA) $ 725,000 one-year contract David Cotton F 2015: 6th, 169th overall Two years, $ 2.7 million ELC

Chicago Blackhawks

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Evan Barratt F 2017: 3rd, 90th overall Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC Andrei Altybarmakyan F 2017: 3rd, 70th overall Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC Michal Teply F 2019: 4th, 105th overall Three years, $ 2.48 million ELC

Colorado avalanche

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Justus Annunen Sun 2018: 3rd, 64th overall Three years, $ 3.15 billion ELC

Columbus Blue Jackets

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Jacob Christiansen re UDFA: Everett (WHL) Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC Tim Berni re 2018: 6th, 159th overall Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC

Dallas Stars

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Jerad Rosburg re UDFA: State of Michigan (NCAA) One year, $ 924,000 ELC

Detroit Red Wings

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Mathias Brome F UDFA: Orebro HK (SHL) One year, $ 1.14 million ELC Victor Brattstrom Sun 2018: 6th, 160th overall Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC

Edmonton Oilers

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Raphael Lavoie F 2019: 2nd, 38th overall Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC Theodor Lennstrom re UDFA: Frolunda (SHL) One year, $ 925,000 ELC Markus Niemelainen re 2016: 3rd, 63rd overall Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC Filip Berglund re 2016: 3rd, 91st overall Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC

Florida Panthers

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Alec Rauhauser re UDFA: Bowling Green State (NCAA) One-year contract and $ 770,000 Max gildon re 2017: 3rd, 66th overall Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC John Ludvig re 2019: 3rd, 69th overall Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC Cole Schwindt F 2019: 3rd, 81st overall Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC Grigori Denisenko F 2018: 1st, 15th overall Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC

Los Angeles Kings

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Alex Turcotte F 2019: 1st, 5th overall Three years, $ 7.425 million ELC Tyler Madden * F Trade with Canucks Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC Cole Hults re 2017: 5th, 134th overall Two years, $ 2.1 million ELC Jacob Ingham Sun 2018: 6th, 175th overall Three years, $ 2.55 million ELC

* Drafted in the third round, 68 overall, by Canucks in 2018

Minnesota Wild

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Adam Beckman F 2019: 3rd, 75th overall Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC Damien Giroux F 2018: 5th, 155th overall Three years, $ 2.55 million ELC Mitchell Chaffee F UDFA: UMass-Amherst (NCAA) Two years, $ 3.55 million ELC Hunter jones Sun 2019: 2nd, 59th overall Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC

Montreal Canadiens

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Jesse Ylonen F 2018: 2nd, 35th overall Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC Vasili Demchenko Sun UDFA: Chelyabinsk / Magnitogorsk (KHL) One year, $ 925,000 ELC Arsen Khisamutdinov F 2019: 6th, 170th overall Two years, $ 1.59 million ELC Alexander Romanov re 2018: 2nd, 38th overall Three-year ELC Cameron hillis F 2018: 3rd, 66th overall Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC

Nashville Predators

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Cole Smith F UDFA: North Dakota (NCAA) One year, $ 925,000 ELC Patrick Harper F 2016: 5th, 138th overall Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC Thomas Novak F 2015: 3rd, 85th overall Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC

New Jersey Devils

None.

New York Islanders

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Samuel Bolduc re 2019: 2nd, 57th overall Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC

New York Rangers

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Patrick Khodorenko F UDFA: State of Michigan (NCAA) Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC K & # 39; Andre Miller re 2018: 1st, 22nd overall Three years, $ 3.825 million ELC Austin Rueschhoff F UDFA: Western Michigan (NCAA) Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC Justin Richards F UDFA: Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA) Two years, $ 2.85 million ELC Tyler wall Sun 2016: 6th, 174th overall Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC

Ottawa Senators

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Mark Kastelic F 2019: 5th, 125th overall Three years, $ 2,465 million ELC Kevin Mandolese Sun 2018: 6th, 157th overall Three years, $ 2,585 million ELC Jonathan Aspirot re UDFA: Belleville (AHL) Three years, $ 2.305 billion ELC Artem Zub re UDFA: SKA Saint Petersburg (KHL) One year, $ 1,775 million ELC

Philadelphia Flyers

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Wyatte Wylie re 2018: 5th, 127th overall Three years, $ 2,625 million ELC Tanner Laczynski F 2016: 6th, 169th overall Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC Wade Allison F 2016: 2nd, 52nd overall Two years, $ 2,275 million ELC Linus Sandin F UDFA: HV71 (SHL) One year, $ 925,000 ELC

Pittsburgh Penguins

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Drew O & # 39; Connor F UDFA: Dartmouth (NCAA) Two years, $ 3.55 million ELC Cameron lee re UDFA: Western Michigan (NCAA) Two years, $ 2,275 million ELC Will Reilly re 2017: 7th, 217th overall Two years, $ 1.6 million ELC Radim Zohorna F UDFA: BK Mlada Boleslav (Czech) One year, $ 925,000 ELC

San Jose Sharks

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Brinson Pasichnuk re UDFA (State of Arizona) Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC John Leonard F 2018: 6th, 182nd overall Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC Alexei Melnichuk Sun UDFA: SKA Saint Petersburg (KHL) Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC Fredrik Handemark F UDFA: Malmo (SHL) One year, $ 925,000 ELC Timur Ibragimov F 2019: 6th, 164th overall Three years, $ 2.46 million ELC

St. Louis Blues

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Tyler Tucker re 2018: 7th, 200th overall Three years, $ 2,425 million ELC Hugh McGing F 2018: 5th, 138th overall Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC Scott Perunovich re 2018: 2nd, 45th overall Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC

Tampa Bay Lightning

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Dmitri Semykin re 2018: 3rd, 90th overall Three years, $ 2.44 million ELC

Toronto Maple Leaves

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Mikhail Abramov F 2019: 4th, 115th overall Three years, $ 2.43 billion ELC Filip Kral re 2018: 5th, 149th overall Three years, $ 2.43 million ELC Alexander Barabanov F UDFA: SKA Saint Petersburg (KHL) One year, $ 925,000 ELC Mikko Lehtonen re UDFA: Jokerit (KHL) One year, $ 925,000 ELC

Vancouver Canucks

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE William Lockwood F 2016: 3rd, 64th overall Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC Marc Michaelis F UDFA: State of Minnesota (NCAA) One-year contract and $ 700,000 Nils Hoglander F 2019: 2nd, 40th overall Three years, $ 3,375 million ELC

Vegas Golden Knights

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Jack dugan F 2017: 5th, 142nd overall Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC

Capitals of Washington

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Damian Riat F 2016: 4th, 117th overall Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC

Jets Winnipeg

PLAYER POS ACQUIRED STATE Dylan Samberg re 2017: 2nd, 43rd overall Three years, $ 3,525 million ELC

The above information is courtesy of CapFriendly.