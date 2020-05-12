NHL signings 2020: complete list of the new additions of the 31 teams

%MINIFYHTML96c3a0d0deb1757d46229fa058f3792816%
Everything surrounding the NHL continues to change, from the conclusion of the 2019-20 season to the start of the 2020-21 season, but that has not stopped NHL general managers from signing the next harvest of NHL players. .
Everyone from college stars to KHL players to draft picks is putting pen on paper and moving into professional ranks in North America. Added names include who's who of the youth at the 2020 IIHF World Youth Championships, including Trevor Zegras, Alex Turcotte and K & # 39; Andre Miller of the United States, Raphael Lavoie of Canada and Grigori Denisenko and Alexander Romanov of Russia.
The St. Louis Blues added 2020 Hobey Baker Award winner Scott Perunovich, while the Toronto Maple Leafs signed much-hyped Alexander Barabanov and the Ottawa Senators caught defenseman Artem Zub.
Below is a list of the signings of each team since March 1.
NHL 2020 transfers
Anaheim Ducks
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Bryce Kindopp
|F
|UDFA: Everett (WHL)
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
|Trevor Zegras
|F
|2019: 1st, 9th overall
|Three years, $ 5.325 million ELC
|Jack badini
|F
|2017: 3rd, 91st overall
|Two years, $ 1.63 million ELC
|Hunter drew
|re
|2018: 6th, 178th overall
|Three years, $ 2.38 million ELC
|Roman Durny
|Sun
|2018: 5th, 147th overall
|Two years, $ 1.7475 million ELC
Arizona Coyotes
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Ryan McGregor
|F
|2017: 6th, 172nd overall
|Three years, $ 2.41 million ELC
|Nate Happen
|F
|UDFA: Penn State (NCAA)
|One year, $ 820,000 ELC
|David Tendeck
|Sun
|2018: 6th, 158th overall
|Three years, $ 2.35 million ELC
|Cameron Crotty
|re
|2017: 3rd, 82nd overall
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
|Matias Maccelli
|F
|2019: 4th, 98th overall
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
Boston Bruins
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Nick Wolff
|re
|UDFA: Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)
|One year, $ 925,000 ELC
|Jeremy Swayman
|Sun
|2017: 4th, 111th overall
|Three years, $ 3.15 million ELC
|Jack ahcan
|re
|UDFA: St. Cloud State (NCAA)
|Two years, $ 2,275 million ELC
Buffalo Sabers
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Brandon Biro
|F
|UDFA: Penn State (NCAA)
|Two years, $ 2.7 million ELC
|Dawson DiPietro
|F
|UDFA: Western Michigan (NCAA)
|One year, $ 750,000 ELC
|Mattias Samuelsson
|re
|2018: 2nd, 32nd overall
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
Calgary Flames
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Colton Poolman
|re
|UDFA: North Dakota (NCAA)
|One year, $ 925,000 ELC
|Connor Mackey
|re
|UDFA: State of Minnesota (NCAA)
|One year, $ 1.35 million ELC
|Emilio Pettersen
|F
|2018: 6th, 167th overall
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
|Johannes Kinnvall
|re
|UDFA: HV71 (SHL)
|Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC
|Dustin Wolf
|Sun
|2019: 7th, 214th overall
|Three years, $ 2.48 million ELC
Carolina Hurricanes
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Jason Cotton
|F
|UDFA: Sacred Heart (NCAA)
|$ 725,000 one-year contract
|David Cotton
|F
|2015: 6th, 169th overall
|Two years, $ 2.7 million ELC
Chicago Blackhawks
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Evan Barratt
|F
|2017: 3rd, 90th overall
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
|Andrei Altybarmakyan
|F
|2017: 3rd, 70th overall
|Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC
|Michal Teply
|F
|2019: 4th, 105th overall
|Three years, $ 2.48 million ELC
Colorado avalanche
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Justus Annunen
|Sun
|2018: 3rd, 64th overall
|Three years, $ 3.15 billion ELC
Columbus Blue Jackets
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Jacob Christiansen
|re
|UDFA: Everett (WHL)
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
|Tim Berni
|re
|2018: 6th, 159th overall
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
Dallas Stars
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Jerad Rosburg
|re
|UDFA: State of Michigan (NCAA)
|One year, $ 924,000 ELC
Detroit Red Wings
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Mathias Brome
|F
|UDFA: Orebro HK (SHL)
|One year, $ 1.14 million ELC
|Victor Brattstrom
|Sun
|2018: 6th, 160th overall
|Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC
Edmonton Oilers
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Raphael Lavoie
|F
|2019: 2nd, 38th overall
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
|Theodor Lennstrom
|re
|UDFA: Frolunda (SHL)
|One year, $ 925,000 ELC
|Markus Niemelainen
|re
|2016: 3rd, 63rd overall
|Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC
|Filip Berglund
|re
|2016: 3rd, 91st overall
|Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC
Florida Panthers
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Alec Rauhauser
|re
|UDFA: Bowling Green State (NCAA)
|One-year contract and $ 770,000
|Max gildon
|re
|2017: 3rd, 66th overall
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
|John Ludvig
|re
|2019: 3rd, 69th overall
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
|Cole Schwindt
|F
|2019: 3rd, 81st overall
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
|Grigori Denisenko
|F
|2018: 1st, 15th overall
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
Los Angeles Kings
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Alex Turcotte
|F
|2019: 1st, 5th overall
|Three years, $ 7.425 million ELC
|Tyler Madden *
|F
|Trade with Canucks
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
|Cole Hults
|re
|2017: 5th, 134th overall
|Two years, $ 2.1 million ELC
|Jacob Ingham
|Sun
|2018: 6th, 175th overall
|Three years, $ 2.55 million ELC
* Drafted in the third round, 68 overall, by Canucks in 2018
Minnesota Wild
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Adam Beckman
|F
|2019: 3rd, 75th overall
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
|Damien Giroux
|F
|2018: 5th, 155th overall
|Three years, $ 2.55 million ELC
|Mitchell Chaffee
|F
|UDFA: UMass-Amherst (NCAA)
|Two years, $ 3.55 million ELC
|Hunter jones
|Sun
|2019: 2nd, 59th overall
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
Montreal Canadiens
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Jesse Ylonen
|F
|2018: 2nd, 35th overall
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
|Vasili Demchenko
|Sun
|UDFA: Chelyabinsk / Magnitogorsk (KHL)
|One year, $ 925,000 ELC
|Arsen Khisamutdinov
|F
|2019: 6th, 170th overall
|Two years, $ 1.59 million ELC
|Alexander Romanov
|re
|2018: 2nd, 38th overall
|Three-year ELC
|Cameron hillis
|F
|2018: 3rd, 66th overall
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
Nashville Predators
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Cole Smith
|F
|UDFA: North Dakota (NCAA)
|One year, $ 925,000 ELC
|Patrick Harper
|F
|2016: 5th, 138th overall
|Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC
|Thomas Novak
|F
|2015: 3rd, 85th overall
|Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC
New Jersey Devils
None.
New York Islanders
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Samuel Bolduc
|re
|2019: 2nd, 57th overall
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
New York Rangers
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Patrick Khodorenko
|F
|UDFA: State of Michigan (NCAA)
|Three years, $ 2,775 million ELC
|K & # 39; Andre Miller
|re
|2018: 1st, 22nd overall
|Three years, $ 3.825 million ELC
|Austin Rueschhoff
|F
|UDFA: Western Michigan (NCAA)
|Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC
|Justin Richards
|F
|UDFA: Minnesota-Duluth (NCAA)
|Two years, $ 2.85 million ELC
|Tyler wall
|Sun
|2016: 6th, 174th overall
|Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC
Ottawa Senators
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Mark Kastelic
|F
|2019: 5th, 125th overall
|Three years, $ 2,465 million ELC
|Kevin Mandolese
|Sun
|2018: 6th, 157th overall
|Three years, $ 2,585 million ELC
|Jonathan Aspirot
|re
|UDFA: Belleville (AHL)
|Three years, $ 2.305 billion ELC
|Artem Zub
|re
|UDFA: SKA Saint Petersburg (KHL)
|One year, $ 1,775 million ELC
Philadelphia Flyers
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Wyatte Wylie
|re
|2018: 5th, 127th overall
|Three years, $ 2,625 million ELC
|Tanner Laczynski
|F
|2016: 6th, 169th overall
|Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC
|Wade Allison
|F
|2016: 2nd, 52nd overall
|Two years, $ 2,275 million ELC
|Linus Sandin
|F
|UDFA: HV71 (SHL)
|One year, $ 925,000 ELC
Pittsburgh Penguins
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Drew O & # 39; Connor
|F
|UDFA: Dartmouth (NCAA)
|Two years, $ 3.55 million ELC
|Cameron lee
|re
|UDFA: Western Michigan (NCAA)
|Two years, $ 2,275 million ELC
|Will Reilly
|re
|2017: 7th, 217th overall
|Two years, $ 1.6 million ELC
|Radim Zohorna
|F
|UDFA: BK Mlada Boleslav (Czech)
|One year, $ 925,000 ELC
San Jose Sharks
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Brinson Pasichnuk
|re
|UDFA (State of Arizona)
|Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC
|John Leonard
|F
|2018: 6th, 182nd overall
|Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC
|Alexei Melnichuk
|Sun
|UDFA: SKA Saint Petersburg (KHL)
|Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC
|Fredrik Handemark
|F
|UDFA: Malmo (SHL)
|One year, $ 925,000 ELC
|Timur Ibragimov
|F
|2019: 6th, 164th overall
|Three years, $ 2.46 million ELC
St. Louis Blues
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Tyler Tucker
|re
|2018: 7th, 200th overall
|Three years, $ 2,425 million ELC
|Hugh McGing
|F
|2018: 5th, 138th overall
|Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC
|Scott Perunovich
|re
|2018: 2nd, 45th overall
|Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC
Tampa Bay Lightning
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Dmitri Semykin
|re
|2018: 3rd, 90th overall
|Three years, $ 2.44 million ELC
Toronto Maple Leaves
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Mikhail Abramov
|F
|2019: 4th, 115th overall
|Three years, $ 2.43 billion ELC
|Filip Kral
|re
|2018: 5th, 149th overall
|Three years, $ 2.43 million ELC
|Alexander Barabanov
|F
|UDFA: SKA Saint Petersburg (KHL)
|One year, $ 925,000 ELC
|Mikko Lehtonen
|re
|UDFA: Jokerit (KHL)
|One year, $ 925,000 ELC
Vancouver Canucks
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|William Lockwood
|F
|2016: 3rd, 64th overall
|Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC
|Marc Michaelis
|F
|UDFA: State of Minnesota (NCAA)
|One-year contract and $ 700,000
|Nils Hoglander
|F
|2019: 2nd, 40th overall
|Three years, $ 3,375 million ELC
Vegas Golden Knights
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Jack dugan
|F
|2017: 5th, 142nd overall
|Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC
Capitals of Washington
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Damian Riat
|F
|2016: 4th, 117th overall
|Two years, $ 1.85 million ELC
Jets Winnipeg
|PLAYER
|POS
|ACQUIRED
|STATE
|Dylan Samberg
|re
|2017: 2nd, 43rd overall
|Three years, $ 3,525 million ELC
The above information is courtesy of CapFriendly.
