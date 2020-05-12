Can an NFL team complete the rare task of defeating all five bird franchises in a single season? It has never been done in league history, but as The_Real_2Pac points out on the NFL subreddit page, some teams have the opportunity this season.

We will let you explain:

Due to annual divisional showdown cycles, every 12 years the Redskins, Giants and Cowboys are guaranteed to play Eagles, Ravens, Cardinals and Seahawks, and one of them could play against the Falcons if they end up in the same spot within their respective divisions of the previous year. This last happened in 2008 and will happen again this year.

This also happens in the NFC South with the Panthers, Buccaneers and Saints, and it will happen in 2022. For the NFC North and NFC West, teams have to be very lucky with their programming. In the West, teams are guaranteed 3/5 bird teams every four years, but they must finish in the same ranking (or get playoff matches) to complete the gauntlet. The North only receives 3/5 bird teams every 12 years.

Some other teams this season technically have a shot at the birdseye, but it would be incredibly difficult. For example, the Packers play the Falcons and the Eagles in the regular season and technically they could play the Cardinals and the Seahawks in the playoffs, and then the Ravens in the Super Bowl. Similar situation for the Panthers, who play against the Falcons and Cardinals in the regular season. They would have to face the Eagles and Seahawks in the playoffs and the Ravens in the Super Bowl.

The Reddit post says two teams came close to accomplishing this feat: the 2003 Rams, who beat everyone except the Eagles, and the 2008 Giants, who beat everyone except the Falcons.

There's even a subreddit dedicated to rooting in NFL bird teams. Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recognized this subreddit in an interview with Jimmy Kimmel.

Let's look at the current bird schedules for our three teams in 2020.

Cowboys vs. NFL schedule bird equipment

Week 2: Falcons

Falcons Week 3: Seahawks

Seahawks Week 6: Cardinals

Cardinals Week 8: Eagles

Eagles Week 13: Crows

Crows Week 16: Eagles

Dallas easily has the best chance of accomplishing this task, as it plays against all the equipment in the regular season, and even has two attempts against the Eagles. Considering how good the Seahawks and Ravens are expected to be this season, there's a chance the Cowboys could take on both teams in the playoffs for a second try as well.

NFL vs. Giants Schedule

Week 7: Eagles

Eagles Week 10: Eagles

Eagles Week 13: Seahawks

Seahawks Week 14: Cardinals

Cardinals Week 16: Crows

Crows Playoffs: Falcons

Even if the Giants beat the regular season bird glove, they would have only beaten 4/5 bird teams. The Giants would need the Falcons to make the playoffs, and match the seed where they would actually play them. At least it is possible, but it is difficult.

NFL Redskins vs. Schedule bird equipment

Week 1: Eagles

Eagles Week 2: Cardinals

Cardinals Week 4: Crows

Crows Week 15: Seahawks

Seahawks Week 17: Eagles

Eagles Playoffs: Falcons

The same problem as the Giants. The Redskins would need to meet the Falcons in the playoffs. But this is easily the most unlikely of the three teams to accomplish this task, considering that the Redskins are not expected to make the playoffs. Even the Falcons making the postseason in 2020 would be a surprise.