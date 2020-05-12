NFL Power Rankings (Up News Info Sports): Vikings are ranked 13th; Packers Remain in the Top 10 – Up News Info

– The Minnesota Vikings did not rank in the top 10 on the Up News Info Sports post-draft NFL power standings.

According to Up News Info Sports' Pete Prisco, the Vikings currently rank 13th among other NFL teams. The biggest question mark for the team: defense.

"(The Vikings) had a good draft, adding a lot of quality players. But can the defense be that good with so many starting players and new starting players? Prisco wrote.

Minnesota had 15 picks in the recent draft and catered to their needs. Former LSU receiver Justin Jefferson will take over Stefon Diggs. Former TCU cornerback Jeff Gladney will occupy one of the starting corner points. Former Boise St. tackle Ezra Cleveland should propel the offensive line.

The Vikings defense is still a little more unknown with all the movement and new faces. But adding Dom Capers to the defensive coaching staff should help Mike Zimmer improve performance on that side of the ball. And nose tackle Michael Pierce was an important choice.

Despite all of that, Prisco predicts the Vikings will repeat last year's record: 10-6.

The only top NFC North competitor is the Green Bay Packers, a team that actually dropped from fifth place in last year's post-draft power standings to seventh this year.

"As much as I think quarterback Aaron Rodgers can still get them there, the Packers did little to help him this offseason, especially in the draft. Green Bay not only avoided helping his star passer, but also changed in the first round to take his replacement, "Prisco wrote.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs rank first. The Baltimore Ravens and New Orleans Saints rank second and third, respectively.

Check out the power ratings on Up News Info Sports.