News Organizations Sue For Coronavirus Relief Loan Disclosure – Up News Info

The Washington Post, The New York Times, Pro Publica, Dow Jones & Co. and Bloomberg LP filed a lawsuit against the Small Business Administration on Tuesday, seeking the identities of private companies that have received public assistance through key coronavirus relief programs.

The paycheck protection program, which has so far backed more than $ 500 billion in loans, has come under scrutiny after the backlash against some chains, such as Ruth's Shake Shack and Chris Steakhouse, for taking out loans. They ended up returning the funds.

All news organizations have filed Freedom of Information Act requests. In the lawsuit, they say the SBA "has not responded to requests or has issued repetitive responses indicating that, at some indefinite time, (I) in the near future, the SBA hopes" to change (its) efforts. To provide specific loan data to the public, the SBA responses do not provide a specific indication of what that data will include or when it will actually be available.

PPP loans, which are distributed through private lenders but backed by the SBA, can be forgiven if the beneficiaries retain the employees and meet other requirements. The lawsuit also challenges SBA denials of expedited processing to some of the outlets.

The media argue that information is needed quickly "due to the public interest in simultaneously monitoring taxpayers' billions of dollars in disbursement through expansive federal initiatives, especially the new Paycheck Protection Program, during this period of unprecedented financial and social disruption, and because so far the SBA has routinely provided such information about companies applying for SBA loans. "

An SBA spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Last month, the SBA said, "They intend to release individual loan data based on information currently in the SBA.gov website after the loan process has been completed. "