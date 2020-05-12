Home Entertainment New York couple killed in home invasion robbery – racist murder ???

Ana Desousa, 33, who was pregnant, and her boyfriend, Alafia Rodríguez, 46, were killed in cold blood yesterday on Staten Island, New York. And according to reports on social media from the couple's alleged friends, the gunman allegedly used racist epithets before killing the black couple.

Police say the suspect, Philip Moreno, 45, allegedly broke into the Arlington home around 5 p.m. and shot both victims in the living room, according to police sources.

