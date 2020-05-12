New York couple killed in home invasion robbery – racist murder ???

Ana Desousa, 33, who was pregnant, and her boyfriend, Alafia Rodríguez, 46, were killed in cold blood yesterday on Staten Island, New York. And according to reports on social media from the couple's alleged friends, the gunman allegedly used racist epithets before killing the black couple.

Police say the suspect, Philip Moreno, 45, allegedly broke into the Arlington home around 5 p.m. and shot both victims in the living room, according to police sources.

Phillip is Latino, but is reportedly identified as "white."

The shooting occurred just after 5 p.m. inside a house in an exclusive Staten Island neighborhood. Ana and Alafia were one of the only black couples in the neighborhood. When the first to arrive arrived at the scene, three victims were found with gunshot wounds, according to police.

Alafia and Ana Desousa, who were expecting a child together, were declared dead at the scene. Another victim, a 45-year-old woman, was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the torso, New York police said.

It is reportedly a serious but stable disease.