New rumors about Galaxy Fold point to a more affordable model: BGR

Samsung has been working for more than a year to bring folding phones to market that revolutionize the idea of ​​how people use their smartphones.

Following the less-than-ideal 2019 launch of the original Galaxy Fold, new rumors have emerged suggesting that a more affordable successor to the Galaxy Fold may arrive soon, along with additional folding models.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Not even a global pandemic can apparently dampen Samsung's fascination with folding ability as a smartphone form factor, nor the South Korean tech giant's ambition to make these folding phones, if not a mainstream product, at least a sight. most familiar in the world.

We have already heard, for example, that the successor to the Galaxy Fold will include a base model with 256GB of internal storage at a lower price than any of the original Fold models. That should, at least in theory, make these phones with novel designs unknown to most consumers perhaps a more attractive purchase. Meanwhile, an informant reports that Samsung may be planning to launch three new folding smartphones, two of which would feature plastic panels like last year's OG Galaxy Fold, while the third would come with the Galaxy Z's ultra-thin folding glass. Flip.

Sunday night, XDA Developers Max Weinbach went to Twitter to share the rumor that Samsung could also be preparing a "Galaxy Fold e,quot; (or perhaps called Galaxy Fold Lite) for around $ 1,100.

There is a rumor, and note this is a rumor, Samsung will launch a Galaxy Fold e for $ 1100. They are also working releasing 3 folds. Two with plastic, one with UTG. Could you explain the codenames Winner2 vs Champ. – Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 11, 2020

Also, if Samsung launches the Fold Lite / E, it would be a killer. Think of that price for what it is. The folding entry level would be crazy. %MINIFYHTMLebd2d58ee6935fce8c8124fea7ff62a016% – Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) May 11, 2020

This is intriguing, because while upcoming flip phones may have the most exciting and feature-rich designs, a focus on affordability may be the missing link here. How SamMobile previously noted, the original Galaxy Fold not only offered consumers something they'd never experienced on a smartphone before, but included a $ 1,980 price tag, making the phone the most expensive Samsung has ever released. .

Also, the Galaxy Fold with 512GB of storage was the only option, which meant that the only way to join the Fold family was to spend double what you would otherwise pay for the Galaxy S10, S10 +, or S10e. That was simply not a realistic alternative for most smartphone buyers.

Weinbach, for his part, stresses that what he has heard should be taken with a grain of salt for now and it is definitely an unconfirmed rumor at the moment. However, it fits the spirit of where we've all heard that Samsung seems to be heading next in regards to its foldable smartphone efforts. In terms of what's to come, we don't have any firm official dates to share yet regarding upcoming foldable in Samsung's phone line. But we look forward to more later this year, and we'll make sure to share more information when we have it.

Image Source: Samsung