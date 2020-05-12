Netflix will adapt Elena Ferrante's Adult Lying Life – Up News Info

Netflix and the Italian team Fandango are joining forces to develop a series based on The lying life of adults, the last novel by the Italian novelist Elena Ferrante.

The novel traces the transition of a Neapolitan woman from childhood to adolescence in the 1990s. Launched in Italy last November, the book will be released worldwide on September 1, 2020.

Ferrante is best known for her Neapolitan Quartet of novels that include My brilliant friend, which was adapted by HBO and Fandango in a series. Her books have been translated into 45 languages.

Felipe Tewes, director of the original Netflix local language series, said: “We are incredibly honored that we have been commissioned to develop a series based on The lying life of adults. Elena Ferrante's books have inspired and captivated audiences in Italy and around the world, and we are delighted to bring her latest effort to the screens of our global audience. We are also excited to continue our partnership with Fandango and invest in more exclusive Made In Italy stories that we believe will resonate in Italy and around the world. ”

Domenico Procacci, founder of Fandango, added: “We are very happy to continue telling the world about Elena Ferrante. The lying life of adults, posted by our friends on E / O, tells another, close but different, part of that world. It will be a great adventure and we are happy to partner with Netflix, with whom we now have a solid and consolidated relationship. ”