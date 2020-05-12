Netflix Gives Series Order to Downey DC Adaptation – Up News Info

Netflix has delivered a serial pickup to Sweet tooth, a character-based drama created for DC Vertigo by Jeff Lemire. The project comes from Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey & # 39; s Team Downey, Hap and Leonard co-creator Jim Mickle, Arrow showrunner Beth Schwartz and Warner Bros. TV.

Christian ConveryHandsome boy), Nonso AnozieThe laundry), Adeel Akhtar (The Miserables) and Will Forte (The last man on earth) star with James Brolin as the narrator's voice.

The transmitter has ordered eight one-hour episodes. The project previously received a pilot order from Hulu in 2018, but the project did not progress there.

Sweet tooth Follow the adventures of Gus, part deer, part boy, who leaves his home in the woods to find the outside world devastated by a catastrophic event. He joins a family of human and animal-child hybrids like him in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind its hybrid origins.

%MINIFYHTMLb35acde379552e91174fe74142ef748c17%

Mickle and Schwartz will write, serve as executive producers and act jointly, with Mickle also as director. Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey and Amanda Burrell of the Downey team will also be executive producers along with Linda Moran and Evan Moore. It is being produced by Team Downey in association with Warner Bros. Television.

This marks the latest project in the series based on a DC Comics Vertigo property. Previous adaptations have included The CW’s iZombie, Lucifer and those of AMC Preacher.