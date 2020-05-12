Netflix Develops a Movie About the 1999 United States Women's Soccer Team – Up News Info

Netflix has launched a feature focused on the 1999 United States women's soccer team winning the FIFA World Cup. Who can forget the iconic moment when Brandi Chastain scored the winning penalty goal and took off his shirt in celebration?

The news was announced by Netflix vice president of movies Tendo Nagenda. The photo will be adapted from Jere Longman's book, Summer Girls: The US Women's Soccer Team USA And how the world changed, that Netflix won the rights in a competitive situation.

Liza Chasin, who has a multi-year first-look deal with Netflix, will produce the project through 3dot production, along with Ándale Productions; Hayley Stool, who picked the book and got the rights to life, and the 56-time Ross Greenburg Sports Emmy Award winner from Ross Greenburg Productions.

The story follows the journey of the US Women & # 39; s Soccer team from the 1990s, which, in 1999, on a hot summer day, in a stadium packed with 93,000 fans, won the World Cup in a biting final against China. In doing so, the team captured the hearts and souls of millions around the world and effectively changed women's sports forever.

Her journey finally paved the way for increased funding and recognition for women's soccer and led to the establishment of the North American women's soccer league.

“As a longtime football fan, I still remember seeing that groundbreaking game in Union Square. When I moved to Uganda in my teens, playing soccer was an important way to meet kids my age (even if our balls were made from dried banana leaves), Nagenda wrote via the Netflix blog. “That was also true when I left my first job in Los Angeles to take summer film classes in New York City in 1999. Between the theft of takes and places, my collaborators and I stopped outside the bars to see the Women's World Cup series. See the US team USA That summer made me forget that I had no money and little more than a dream to feed myself. That team, that goal and Brandi Chastain's unforgettable reaction, in which he took off his shirt and fell to his knees in amazement, made me believe that I could do anything, and do it my way. "

Executive producers are Marla Messing, Jill Mazursky and Krista Smith.