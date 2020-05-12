Neil Paik's Warner Bros. and Macro Catch "Rainbowfish" – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: We listen to Neil Paik's science fiction story, Rainbowfish: a Scumbag guide to stealing water, going through wormholes and breaking every rule, It is in development at the MACRO of Warner Bros. and Charles D. King. The studies won the IP in a competitive situation.

Rainbow Fish, which was published in Six by Eight Press, takes place in a borderless future when the oceans have almost disappeared and the evasive Global Police enforces tyrannical laws. Their lives and that of a young water collector and a rebellious orphan collide in the most unexpected way. Paik will adapt his own story for the screen.

King & # 39; s MACRO, which has a first deal with Warner Bros., has the untitled film Fred Hampton in the studio. That is being led by Shaka King and follows President of the Illinois Black Panther Party, Hampton and William O’Neal, the FBI undercover informant who helped bring him down. Daniel Kaluuya plays Hampton while LaKeith Stanfield plays O’Neal. Martin Sheen, Lil Rel Howery and Jesse Plemons also star. Bron Creative and Participant are co-financing the Fred Hampton project when Up News Info first broke.

Paik is the director, writer and producer of short films like Sin City, Bagram's Doctor and The lost, The latter, which won the Artios Award 2019 short film category for the cast of Matthew Lessall. The lost a highly publicized altercation of protest follows which is recounted from different points of view.

Paik is represented by Grandview and WME.