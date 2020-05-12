NBC News to Host Virtual City Hall on Anti-Asian Sentiment During COVID-19 – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: As Asians and Asian Americans continue to be the target of harassment during the coronavirus pandemic, NBC Asian America, an arm of NBC News, will host a virtual city council titled "United Against Hate" on May 13 at 4:30 pm ET featuring guest appearances by comedian Margaret Cho, filmmaker Eugene Lee Yang, and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Tony Lea Salonga.

The city council will examine the increase in racism against Asian Americans during the pandemic and what can be done at the legislative, non-profit and individual levels. Panelists include Judy Chu (Chair of the Congressional Asian American Pacific Committee (CAPAC) and US Representative, CA-27), Manjusha Kulkarni (A3PCON Chair), Grace Meng (CAPAC First Vice Chair and Representative of USA, NY-6) and John Yang (Director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice). NBC News Investigative and Consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen will moderate the discussion.

Related story NBC News, Specials of the MSNBC plan with Stephanie Ruhle, Ali Velshi linked to the Jobs Dire numbers due to the coronavirus crisis

As of April 23, Stop AAPI Hate of the Asia Pacific Policy and Planning Council, an open forum to denounce discrimination against Asian Americans, has received nearly 1,500 reports of incidents of verbal harassment, rejection, and physical assault across the country. , and that number is growing.

"NBC Asian America has been at the forefront in covering the increase in incidents of prejudice and crime against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic," said Jessica Prois, editor of NBC Asian America. "This major city council will focus on data and offer ways that Americans can help, and our AAPI Frontline editorial series is an example of how we are focusing on positive ways to combat hate."

%MINIFYHTML88ef0dd63dcc1cfc138634f037baf25815%

The city council will air on the NBC Asian America site, as well as on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The broadcast will also be available on Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service.

This discussion is even more relevant in May as it is Asian and American Pacific Heritage Month. Additionally, NBC Asian America has released AAPI Frontline, a special editorial series highlighting various members of the Asian community who play the role of essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

"United Against Hate" is the latest in a list of campaigns and panels that have been fighting racism against Asians since Donald Trump said the words "Chinese virus." Actor and author Maulik Pancholy, co-founder of Act to Change, a nonprofit organization that works to eradicate bullying in Asian and Pacific Islander communities, has been hosting virtual panels while Define American recently hosted "Building Solidarity for Black and Asian communities through COVID -19 ". Also, social media initiatives like #WashTheHate, #HateIsAVirus, #RacismisaVirus, # Becool2asians, as well as recently launched campaigns like #MakeNoiseToday and #UnapologeticallyAsian. I've been gaining traction