Natalie Portman delivers a rare souvenir photo of her children on Mother's Day

The sweet photo, taken by husband Benjamin Millepied, captures the actress from & # 39; Black Swan & # 39; kissing his son while holding his little daughter close to his chest.

Natalie Portman has offered a glimpse into his very private life. Joining many to commemorate Mother's Day, the actress plays Padme Amidala in "Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace"She used Instagram to share an old photo that she captured with her two young children.

In the Sunday May 10 post, the 38-year-old Oscar winner could be seen leaning out to kiss her son Aleph, who was hugging her, all the while holding her baby daughter Amalia close to her chest. She did not provide any details about the image, but she credited her husband. Benjamin Millepied for taking it

Hours earlier, Natalie paid tribute to her own mother Shelley. "My first blessing in life was to be born to my mother," began his message of thanks that accompanied a photo of them laughing. "She is the most loving, caring, generous, tender, fun, intelligent, talented and creative person I could have ever imagined spending my childhood with."

The Nina Sayers of "Black Swan"She continued to express her newly found gratitude to her mother after becoming a mother." And now I am blessed by my children who made me a mother and make me smile and laugh every day, and who make me appreciate my mother even more for all the invisible things she did for me that I now realize as I try to stay the height of her motherhood, "he wrote.

Although she rarely spoke about her family life in public, Natalie spoke about motherhood in a 2019 interview. Speaking to Woman and Home magazine, she said, "Watching your children grow and learn every day is a wonderful blessing. Life definitely changes when you are a mother: you quickly develop a greater sense of responsibility and maturity. "

The "Lucy in heaven"The actress continued to share," But I am very grateful for my life with my husband Benjamin, he allowed me to assume the best role of my life: to be a mother. It has been my greatest blessing. "