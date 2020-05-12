Napa Valley vineyards preparing to resume wine tasting with modifications – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (Up News Info SF) – With Napa County wineries inactive for nearly two months, the Napa Valley Vintners group says it is developing a plan for the eventual reopening of the wine tasting, with modifications.

Tasting rooms are still closed, but that may change soon, said Emma Swain, CEO of St. Supery Winery and a member of the winegrowers association working group.

"We are in the hospitality business, we are here to make great wine, we are here for people to have fun, we are here to make sure that people are safe while they do it," Swain said.

The working group is presenting a security plan to the authorities in hopes of opening it as soon as possible. Among the proposals: reservation-only visits to control the number of guests at a time, setting tables 10 feet away, requiring staff and guests to wear masks and staff temperature controls before starting work.

Hall winery owner Kathryn Hall likes the plan. "All of us at Napa Valley are very ready to open as soon as it is legal to do so, but also so that we can be sure that it is safe for our employees and our guests."

Tasting rooms will remain dark while Sacramento and county seats consider the proposals. People from all over California, and the world in general, wait for Napa Valley to stand up again, with social distancing. "I think we are going to call it distancing because we are still going to be social. We are trying to be social," Swain said.

There is still no firm date for Napa Valley to return to work.