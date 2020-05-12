Much of China's new rocket has just crashed into Earth – BGR

China launched its Long March-5B rocket, the most powerful in the country's history, on a test flight last week.

The central stage of the rocket fell back to Earth in an uncontrolled descent, and eventually fell off the coast of West Africa.

The debris weighs about 18 metric tons and passed through cities like New York and Los Angeles before finally landing in the ocean.

China is absolutely determined to not only catch up to the west when it comes to space exploration, but it also seems to intend to do so in the shortest possible time. To that end, the country launched its most powerful rocket to date, the Long March-5B, last week. The test flight went well, according to Chinese officials, and the rocket soared into the sky as planned. However, his return to Earth was a bit scathing.

How CNN The rocket component was reportedly the largest piece of space debris that fell back to Earth in nearly two decades. No one seemed to know where it would eventually land, and the scientists continued to follow its path and narrow its potential re-entry area for hours.

Eventually, the central stage landed safely in the waters off the coast of West Africa, losing land by a narrow margin. It's strange to think that with today's technology, we still rely on vague assumptions to determine where a large chunk of a rocket will land, but that's still the case. The United States Department of Defense was also tracking the object for obvious reasons and confirmed its location in a tweet.

# 18SPCS has confirmed the re-entry of the CZ-5B R / B (# 45601, 2020-027C) at 08:33 PDT on May 11, over the Atlantic Ocean. the # CZ5B launched the China Test Crew Pod on May 5, 2020. #spaceflightsafety – 18 SPCS (@ 18SPCS) May 11, 2020

China's new rocket will help the country with its plans to send more advanced missions to the Moon, which it has already partially explored. In fact, China was the first country to make a soft landing on the opposite side of the Moon, landing on the lunar surface and sending a scout vehicle for scientific work. It was a great victory for the country and it really put China on the map in terms of space exploration.

Finally, China wants to send its own astronauts to the Moon. A renewed interest in NASA's lunar exploration has resulted in Artemis missions aiming to send American astronauts back to the Moon by 2024. Anyone can guess whether NASA can really meet that ambitious deadline, but the The agency has been gathering business partners to accelerate development of the hardware that will eventually be used.

Image source: Reid Wiseman / NASA