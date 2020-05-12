MSNBC's Joe Scarborough shoots Donald Trump after being charged with murder

WENN / HRC

POTUS is most likely referring to the death of Lori Klausutis, who used to work as a staff member at Fort Walton Beach, Florida, in Scarborough, in 2001.

President Donald trump Shares a conspiracy theory about Joe Scarborough from MSNBC. On Tuesday, May 12, POTUS wrote his followers a tweet suggesting that & # 39; Psycho Joe Scarborough & # 39; could have committed murder.

"When will they open an unsolved case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough affair in Florida? Did he get away with it? Some people think he does," said the television star-turned-president after a segment in the network talk. "Morning Joe" show in which he and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, discussed the response to the White House coronavirus. "Why did you leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn't it obvious? What's going on now? A totally crazy job!"

Donald Trump accused Joe Scarborough of being a murderer.

It is very likely that Trump was referring to the death of Lori Klausutis, who worked as an employee at Fort Walton Beach, Florida, in Scarborough, in 2001. When her autopsy revealed that she had an undiagnosed heart condition, a coroner concluded that she died after die. outside and hitting his head in a fall. A coroner said she was not hit by another person. Also, Scarborough was in Washington at the time of his death.

Scarborough responded to the tweet in real time after being informed of the President's tweet. "Why don't you turn off the television and why don't you start working, okay?" he said. He went on to say, "You do your job, we will do ours, and America will be much better off that. Just go. Turn off the television, Donald."

The altercation between Trump and Scarborough also occurred last week after the former tweeted that "& # 39; Concast & # 39; should open a long overdue Florida Cold case against Psycho Joe Scarborough."

That time, Scarborough responded by saying the accusation was "extraordinarily cruel," adding that he drew attention to a conspiracy theory that "has lived in the sewers of the Internet for a while." The TV presenter went on to say, "You, once again, drag a family through this and make them come alive again … As if losing a loved one the first time wasn't enough. You don't understand the pain it causes. to families who have already lost a loved one. Not me. "