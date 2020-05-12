Motorola Foldable Razr Gets Some New Features With Its Android 10 Update

Motorola is rolling out the Android 10 update for the foldable Razr and is adding a host of new features for the external "Quick View,quot; screen and some new visual customization options for the icons.

Most of the changes are in new features for the external display, which can now display Google Maps addresses even when the phone is closed, make video calls with the main camera (which is still not great, but better than the internal) and reply to text messages with a full keyboard (instead of the canned replies previously offered). There are also better music controls and new swipe gestures for quick access to your favorite contacts or the camera.

Also new to the update are better customization options with new themes, a feature Motorola added to its software with the recently released Motorola Edge Plus, which allows you to change the style of icons, fonts, and colors for the Android operating system.

Unfortunately, none of these additions can help with the bigger issues plaguing the Razr, such as the extremely high price of $ 1,500, unreliable folding screen, concerns about long-term durability, poor camera life or Battery.

Motorola also promised in today's announcement that the Razr will receive a second update to the Android operating system (for Android 11) sometime in the future, good news for anyone who has actually purchased one.