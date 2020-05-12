Mother-in-law can't say a word sharply – Up News Info

Dear Amy: I have a wonderful daughter-in-law.

She is a great match for my son and a great mother for her daughter.

We all have flaws, and I accept it. I know I can look like a "typical,quot; mother-in-law complaining about my son's wife, but I'll risk it for her advice.

She is a talker. She does not know how to have a conversation. She is wonderful in keeping me up to date (we live in separate states), but she calls several times a week and talks 45 minutes to an hour each time.

I can barely speak, and when I try to tell him something, I can say that he's just waiting for me to finish so I can speak again. He often doesn't answer my questions.

Also, most of their conversation consists of complaints about my son.

I have asked him not to do this, but his response is: "You know him and you understand him." I asked her how she would feel if someone did nothing more than complain about her daughter. This did not help at all, and the next call was again full of complaints.

When she's with my son, she doesn't dominate the conversation as much, but if he's not around, she takes over.

How can I approach this without hurting your feelings?

She has a big heart and would never want to harm our relationship.

– tired ears

Dear tired: Realistically, you won't be able to change your daughter-in-law's general behavior, but you must set some healthy limits, always making sure to convey your affection to her.

The only aspect of this that you should completely close is that she complains about your son. Not only because he is your son, but because by doing so, she is involving you in her marriage.

I assume that you are giving free rein and that you are not seeking (or listening to) any comments, advice, or suggested solutions from you.

When this starts, you should say, "I've asked you before, and it seems like you haven't listened to me. You know I have a lot of affection for you. But I just CAN'T handle the outburst on my son. It's affecting how I feel about you two. You will have have to find another way to deal with your problems with him. Do you understand my need here? (Wait for his answer.) "Will he respect this?" (Wait for his answer)

If it gets windy during the next call, you'll need to interrupt: “Wow! Maybe you forgot our last conversation, so let's change the subject. "

And yes, otherwise, just talk to her when you have the energy for a long update. Let me leave a message and you can call her when you're ready, relaxed and hydrated.

Dear Amy: Before we all "paused,quot; due to the COVID-19 emergency, I needed a haircut, so I checked in at the counter of a local chain.

They asked me for my phone number. As I receive several unknown calls, I told them that I cannot give them my number. They called the manager. After holding firm, they put in another number.

A few days later, in a restaurant, my wife and I went to put our names on the waiting list and again they asked me for my number. I said, "I'll sit here and wait, you don't have to call me."

That I have to do? I don't want to make a number where someone in Iowa receives telemarketing calls intended for me. Maybe we should all start refusing to give our phone numbers to random companies.

– Paul

Dear Paul: You should ask why they need your phone number. If this is to add it to your database then you should say "no,quot;. But if the reason is to call you when the stylist (or your table) is ready for you, then, in my opinion, you should give it to them.

Dear Amy: "Injured husband,quot; described the sudden change in his wife's behavior, describing his "DEFCON,quot; reactions.

My dear longtime partner had a similar event, which really made us part (amicably) for a while. So we discovered that the problem was a brain tumor that was causing pressure on the parts of the brain that caused anger!

Fortunately, today is fine and cancer free, and our relationship is closer and better than ever.

– It does not hurt anymore

Dear no longer: Whenever there is an extreme change in behavior, we must consider a medical cause.

(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)