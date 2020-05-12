Morning fog, cloudy sky before sunny afternoon

Denver will be overcast and cloudy Tuesday morning, but it will gradually become sunny, forecasters said.





Areas of fog are expected before 9 a.m. approximately. Temperatures will rise to about 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The city will be sunny on Wednesday, with a high temperature of about 78 degrees. The low temperature Wednesday night will be about 46 degrees, the NWS said.

%MINIFYHTML0956f12bbaad9e196d8f9c9c0b3205ea14%

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday afternoon, forecasters said. It will be partially sunny, with a high temperature around 71 degrees. Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Thursday night, mainly before midnight.

There will likely be rain on Friday along with possible thunderstorms in the afternoon, the NWS said. The probability of precipitation is 60%. The high temperature will be around 71 degrees.

Rain and thunderstorms are also possible on Saturday, but sunny conditions are expected Sunday, forecasters said.

High temperatures will rise from about 68 degrees on Saturday to 79 on Sunday and 87 on Monday, the NWS said.