MN Coronavirus: Pride of Pilgram Poultry workers fear for their health after being called back to work – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Workers who tested positive for COVID-19 are demanding changes at a Stearns County poultry processing plant.

Union employees and allies protested what they call unsafe conditions outside Pilgrim’s Pride Poultry on Cold Spring Monday, and they did so in compliance with social distancing guidelines.

Ten days ago, after leaving work, Mohammed Burale says he confirmed that he was positive for COVID-19. He says he was told to report to Pilgrim’s Pride on Sunday.

"Management wanted us to stay on the line and still expected us to work when some of us were sick," Burale said.

He feels better, but he feels that the plant's working environment is not safe.

"I hope they fire anyone who doesn't report to work," Burale said.

He participated in the Monday rally that many of his co-workers were unable to attend because they were too ill. Several have also abandoned work. There is no union representing workers, but they have a united message.

"We require the company to close and sanitize the workplace, conduct mass testing, and reopen," Burale said.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, has an open investigation into the plant. The Minnesota Department of Health also visited the plant and provided operators with specific guidance.

A Pilgrim’s Pride spokesperson tells Up News Info that the company is doing everything possible to keep the virus off its premises, and that it would not work if it did not feel safe. They are following all OSHA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, including temperature controls, and they require anyone who is sick to stay home. Below is his full statement:

The health and safety of our team members remains our highest priority, and we have implemented a wide range of measures to combat coronavirus. We know that some people are scared and anxious, and we are doing everything we can to keep this virus out of our facilities.

Today, the temperature at each Pilgrim facility verifies 100% of the workforce before entering a facility. We also provide and require that face masks be worn at all times on company property.

Pilgrim & # 39; s has made team members test positive for COVID-19 in the US. USA We will not operate a facility if we do not believe it is safe.

We are working with the local health department and communicate directly with our team members. At our Cold Spring facility, we are following all CDC and OSHA guidelines on safety and social alienation, and we are doing everything we can to provide a safe work environment for our team members who provide us with food during these times. without precedents.

We have implemented numerous preventative measures at our Cold Spring facilities including: