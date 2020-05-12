MLB Proposal Suggests Possible Start Date of July 4 – Up News Info Detroit

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball owners gave the go-ahead on Monday to make a proposal to the players' union that could lead to a delayed coronavirus season starting around the weekend of July 4 in stadiums without fans, a plan that envisioned expanding the designated hitter to the National League by 2020.

Spring training would begin in early or mid-June, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the plan were not announced.

MLB officials are slated to make a presentation to the union on Tuesday. An agreement with the players' association is needed, and the talks are expected to be difficult, especially over an revenue split proposal that would be unprecedented for baseball.

Each team would play around 82 regular-season games: against opponents in their own division plus limited league games against AL East vs. NL East, AL Central vs. NL Central and AL West vs. NL West.

The postseason game would expand from 10 clubs to 14 by doubling wildcards in each league to four.

Teams would prefer to play in their regular-season ball stadiums, but would switch to spring training stadiums or neutral sites if medical and government approvals for home games cannot be obtained. Toronto may have to play home games in Dunedin, Florida.

The All-Star Game, scheduled for Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on July 14, would likely be suspended.

The teams will propose that players receive the percentage of their 2020 wages based on a 50-50 split of the revenue MLB receives during the regular season and postseason, which will likely be one of the most contentious aspects of the proposal during the negotiations with the players association. .

That proposal would take into account that fans could return to the baseball stadiums at some point, perhaps with a small percentage of seats sold at first and then gradually increasing.

Baseball players have refused to even consider the frameworks for the type of income division agreed by the NFL, NBA, and NHL unions. Baseball owners' last attempt to earn a salary cap with an income split led to a 7 1/2 month strike in 1994-95 that wiped out the World Series for the first time in 90 years.

The rosters would expand from 26 to around 30. With the minor leagues closed, about 20 players per club are likely to be added to the NFL practice team.

Teams would have the option of resuming spring training at home or at their facilities in Florida and Arizona. Most Florida-based teams seem to lean toward that option, while Arizona-based clubs tend to exercise at home rather than deal with the June heat in the Phoenix area.

Players and teams agreed to an agreement on March 26 that required each player to receive only a portion of the salary, determined by the percentage of a 162-game schedule played. As part of that agreement, if no seasons are played, each player will receive 2020 service time that matches what the player earned in 2019.

But that agreement depends on there being no restrictions on mass meetings at the federal, state, municipal and local levels; no relevant travel restrictions in the US USA and Canada; and Commissioner Rob Manfred, after consulting with the union and medical expectations, determines that there is no risk of playing in front of fans at regular-season baseball stadiums.

Players and teams pledged to "discuss in good faith the economic feasibility of playing in the absence of spectators or in appropriate neutral locations." Manfred has said that about 40% of MLB's revenue is tied to entry, including concessions, parking, advertising for stadiums, luxury suites and programs.

Union officials and players have cited the March 26 agreement as an economic condition and say they have no inclination for further cuts. Players are more interested in medical protocols and tests designed to protect them and detect the new coronavirus. The proposal will detail the plan for dealing with positive players and staff.

Because players accrue wages only for the regular season and not for spring training or the postseason, the union can counter it by asking for more regular-season games during negotiations that could significantly alter or even hinder the restart plan.

DH was adopted by the American League for the 1973 season, but has been resisted by the owners of the National League. The players union has favored it because it would create more jobs for high-paid hitters in their 30s, but MLB has viewed it as an economic problem.

However, money has disappeared as a DH issue at this stage for 2020 because almost all veteran players have agreed to contracts. Yasiel Puig is the most notable exception.

