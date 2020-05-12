A coronavirus patient named Gregg Garfield recently left a California hospital after spending more than two months battling the virus.

Garfield's symptoms were particularly severe as the virus attacked all of his vital organs. .

Work on a coronavirus vaccine is ongoing, but it is not known when a vaccine will be available.

With the coronavirus pandemic still ongoing, we are constantly being bombarded by an apparently endless stream of heartbreaking and discouraging news. People are dying, families and individuals are struggling to make ends meet, and it is unknown when we will return to normal. And while scientists and researchers continue to work diligently on an effective vaccine or treatment, the number of deaths from coronavirus in the United States continues to rise, recently eclipsing 80,000.

In light of that, there are some stories of coronaviruses, rare as they are, that don't focus on disaster or heartbreak. Recently, Gregg Garfield, 54, was released from a California hospital after spending more than two months there with symptoms of coronavirus. Originally brought to light by Asume TechGarfield contracted the virus during a ski trip to Italy last February and finally began to experience serious complications.

The coronavirus quickly began attacking each of Garfield's vital organs, leaving him on a respirator for about a consecutive month. Although coronavirus is generally associated with attack on the lungs, more recent studies have found that the virus can also wreak havoc on the heart, kidneys, and liver.

Ultimately, however, Garfield was able to leave the hospital of his own free will. Garfield's recovery was so unexpected that some doctors and nurses began to refer to him as "our miracle patient."

The fact that Garfield spent as much time as he did on a ventilator makes his recovery even more surprising.

"I think there is a 70 percent or higher death rate for COVID patients who use a ventilator," said Dr. Daniel Dea CBS. “So for him, surviving with almost complete recovery is incredible. He is our miraculous patient. This reaffirms all the hard work we do. "

Since then, an Instagram video of Garfield leaving the hospital with enthusiastic applause, with the help of his sister and girlfriend, has gone viral.

