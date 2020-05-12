Michigan transgender woman in hospice awaiting court decision – Up News Info Detroit

– A Detroit-area woman at the center of a US Supreme Court case. USA On the rights of transgender people, he is in palliative care while awaiting a decision.

Aimee Stephens has kidney disease and was in a wheelchair when the court heard arguments in October, The Detroit News reported Monday.

“Aimee is now in hospice care at home. It's really heartbreaking, "said Dana Chicklas, spokeswoman for the American Civil Liberties Union of Michigan.

Stephens worked as an embalmer and funeral director at R.G. and GR. Harris Funeral Home in Garden City. She was fired in 2013 when she told her boss that she wanted to be known as Aimee, not Anthony, and that she would report to work in a conservative suit or gown.

Thomas Rost said the Stephens dress would be a distraction for grieving families.

The question for the Supreme Court is whether the federal civil rights law, which prohibits employment discrimination on the basis of sex, protects transgender people. A decision is expected in late June.

"Unfortunately, it seems that Aimee will never see the result of her brave and difficult fight for the rights of transgender people," according to a GoFundMe page created to help Stephens and his wife pay for their care.

