Michelle Pfeiffer looks stunning at 62 in a photo without makeup!

The 62-year-old actress went to her platform to share a quarantine image in which she was not wearing makeup, and yet she looked stunning! Michelle Pfeiffer is definitely an eternal beauty and her fresh selfie proves it.

In the caption, he asked: "Is it over?", Referring, of course, to the COVID-19 quarantine.

It seems that he has been bored and anxious during the closure, which is why he asked that question so eagerly.

But of course, he is not lucky as his followers also let him know.

The responses were just as sad for reality, her followers totally related to what the actress has been feeling!

Others focused more on her beauty than the caption question, sprouting over her almost wrinkle-free face and beautiful blue eyes.

It's no secret that she has always been one of Hollywood's most impressive stars since the 1980s, but even today she remains a timeless beauty.

The image shows that she was in quarantine at her home the moment she took it, her face facing the natural light coming from a window in her home.

It was a way for the actress to express her deep longing to be outside but failing and her frustration was also subtly visible on her face.

At the time, she was wearing a black sweater, and her blonde locks cascaded down onto it.

California has been blocked since March 19, meaning it will soon be two months since state residents began quarantining to try to flatten the curve.

However, Michelle's question was not just wishful thinking!

As a result, the shelter in place was supposed to end in just three days from now, on May 15.

However, just a couple of hours after its publication, it was reported that Los Angeles County Director of Public Health Barbara Ferrer had announced that the order would be extended for at least 3 months.



