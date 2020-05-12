Meghan McCain Says She Has Reached Full Quarantine Witch Gray Hair

Meghan McCain She took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of her hair amid social estrangement.

"There are no lies about & # 39; lighting & # 39 ;, & # 39; dry shampoo & # 39; or home treatments here … it reached my full end point of gray hair witch quarantine," he wrote via the social network. "The longest time in ALL my life without making me the color. A thank you to all my companions who also turned prematurely gray in your twenties. I have it. I just have to go find my cauldron. Do you want to join my coven?"

He then asked his followers to please refrain from asking why he didn't dye his hair at home.

"I can barely dry my hair, much less highlight it," McCain added.

He also had a bit of fun posting various songs, including "Season of the Witch,quot; by King's wool, "Witches,quot; by Alice Phoebe Lou and "Witch,quot; for The bird and the bee—Via Instagram stories. Additionally, he posted the hashtag #WitchHairDontCare.