Meghan McCain Says She Has Reached Full Quarantine Witch Gray Hair

Meghan McCain She took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of her hair amid social estrangement.
"There are no lies about & # 39; lighting & # 39 ;, & # 39; dry shampoo & # 39; or home treatments here … it reached my full end point of gray hair witch quarantine," he wrote via the social network. "The longest time in ALL my life without making me the color. A thank you to all my companions who also turned prematurely gray in your twenties. I have it. I just have to go find my cauldron. Do you want to join my coven?"
He then asked his followers to please refrain from asking why he didn't dye his hair at home.
"I can barely dry my hair, much less highlight it," McCain added.
He also had a bit of fun posting various songs, including "Season of the Witch,quot; by King's wool, "Witches,quot; by Alice Phoebe Lou and "Witch,quot; for The bird and the bee—Via Instagram stories. Additionally, he posted the hashtag #WitchHairDontCare.
After viewing the post, many of McCain's supporters congratulated her.
"Yes I love it!" a fan wrote in the comment section. "You're owning it, girl!"
"You look great," added another. "You are happy and pregnant. Who cares about the rest? Good luck to you!"
Speaking of the baby news, McCain announced her pregnancy in March. The happy news came about eight months later. The view co-host shared that she had suffered a miscarriage in a piece she wrote for the New York Times. During an episode of the morning show, McCain said that she and her husband Ben domenech they are grateful for all the kind words of their fans.
"We are excited, a little surprised. You know, it is bittersweet because there are a lot of people in a lot of pain right now. Obviously I would rather be in the study with all of you, but my doctors just went for many, recommended against that," he said. while working from home. "I think everyone knows that this has not been an easy path to motherhood. It takes a lot of physical, mental and emotional strength to get here, and I think, like many women, it was not a straight line."
Then she added: "I didn't know if I was ever going to be a mom. So I'm excited and I keep trying to remind myself that people have had babies in much worse and much more intense conditions." And, you know, that's how it's going to be for a while. I think there will be a time and a place to talk about this more extensively, but I think that now, the United States probably just wants to talk about the coronavirus. That said, thank you all for all the kind words and wishes. Ben and I are overwhelmed with all the kindness. "
