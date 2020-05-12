Meeting of & # 39; Friends & # 39; Special for filming at the end of the summer after the delay caused by Coronavirus

Warner Bros. Television

WarnerMedia Entertainment President Bob Greenblatt insists the team is still trying to "do this in a more conventional way" rather than on a web call.

According to WarnerMedia Entertainment President Bob Greenblatt, the reunion special "Friends" could be filmed at the end of the summer.

The meeting was supposed to be available on HBO Max on May 27, the streaming service's release date, but the coronavirus crisis closed production and there have been conflicting reports on how long it was completed.

Matt LeBlanc suggested that the meeting had been filmed during a recent recorded appearance on "Kelly Clarkson's show"which aired days before the entire cast of" Friends "offered tickets to a live recording of the show as part of an online All-In Challenge charity giveaway.

Now, Greenblatt has made it clear that there is nothing in the can and that the special is months away.

"At first we thought, the shows will be delayed by a month or two at most, and now it looks like it's going to be much more than that," he tells Variety. "We hope to be able to do this special hopefully by the end of the summer, if the stars line up, and hopefully we can get back into production."

"We think it's valuable to have a big, raucous live audience to experience these six great friends coming back together and we didn't want to do it all of a sudden on a web call with, you know, six boxes and people shooting from their kitchens and bedrooms … "

"We're trying to look into the future and do this in a more conventional way, and I think it's worth the wait. We would have loved to have it on HBO Max the first day."

Jennifer AnistonLeBlanc Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer they are ready to return for the event.